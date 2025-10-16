Customer Service Week: PalmPay Offers Free Health Checks

PalmPay, a leading fintech platform and neobank driving financial inclusion in Nigeria, is joining the global celebration of Customer Service Week 2025 under the theme “Mission Possible.”

The theme reflects the dedication of PalmPay’s customer service team, who are committed to turning every user interaction into a success story.

As part of the weeklong celebration, PalmPay offered free health checks to customers who visited its Customer Experience Office in Ikeja, Lagos. The initiative highlights the company’s human centered approach to customer relations, demonstrating empathy and appreciation while enhancing the overall brand experience.

“At PalmPay, our mission is to ensure that every customer receives professional, timely, and responsive support at all times” said Yetunde Abubakar, Customer Service Team Lead at PalmPay. “Customer Service Week gives us an opportunity to celebrate our dedicated agents who go above and beyond daily to deliver seamless 24/7 assistance across all touchpoints; whether online, over the phone, or via inapp chats,” she added.

PalmPay’s unwavering focus on customer satisfaction continues to earn industry recognition. The company was recently honored with the Consumer Friendly Business of the Year (2025) award by the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) and was featured in the 2024 KPMG West Africa Banking Industry Customer Experience Survey for outperforming traditional banks in key areas of service delivery.

These accolades reaffirm PalmPay’s commitment to a customer first culture built on reliability, support and trust. With over 35 million active users and a growing nationwide footprint, PalmPay continues to elevate service delivery while providing tools that make money management easy, rewarding and accessible for every Nigerian.