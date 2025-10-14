Customer Service Week: MMA2 Honours Dedicated Staff, Service Delivery

The Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), managed by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), joined organisations worldwide in celebrating this year’s Customer Service Week, an annual event dedicated to recognising the importance of customer service and the people who provide it.

Held under the theme “Mission Possible,” MMA2 seized the week-long celebration to honour its dedicated staff and reiterate its unwavering commitment to providing a seamless, world-class airport experience.

Throughout the week, the Customer Service Unit of the Operations Department organised various engaging activities that involved passengers and terminal users alike, demonstrating the terminal’s commitment to enhancing customer satisfaction and fostering positive engagement.

Acting Chief Operating Officer, Remi Jibodu, emphasised the importance of maintaining a service-driven culture at MMA2. “At BASL, our commitment to customer satisfaction is unwavering. Customer Service Week is a reminder that excellence is not occasional; it’s a daily standard we uphold across all areas of our operations. Every interaction at MMA2 is an opportunity to demonstrate our dedication to world class service and operational efficiency,” he said.

The Customer Service Unit Supervisor, Mrs Ifeoma Azubuike, also highlighted the significance of the celebration, stating: “Customer Service is not just a unit at MMA2; it is the core of our operations.

In celebrating Customer Service Week, we are celebrating the dedication of every single staff member who works tirelessly to ensure safety, comfort, and efficiency for every traveller. We understand that air travel can be stressful. Our goal is to consistently exceed expectations, making the MMA2 experience memorable for all the right reasons.”

Speaking on the celebration, Head of Corporate Communications, Ajoke Yinka-Olawuyi, noted that Customer Service Week at MMA2 has become an integral part of the organisation’s culture. “At BASL, we believe that excellent service begins with a motivated team.

Customer Care is one of our core values, and it guides how we engage with our passengers, partners, and colleagues daily. Beyond the weeklong celebration, we constantly strive to empower our staff and partners to deliver exceptional service experiences that reflect the values of the MMA2 brand,” she said.