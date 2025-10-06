Customer Service: UBA Celebrates Week With “Mission: Possible” As Theme

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has officially flagged off its annual Customer Service Week for the year 2025, embracing the global theme “Mission: Possible” to reaffirm its unwavering commitment to making the impossible possible for its customers across Africa and beyond.

Every year, Customer Service Week celebrates the vital role of service excellence and customer engagement, and UBA joins the rest of the world to mark this all-important event, given its Customer 1st philosophy which states that the customer at the forefront of all its activities.

This year’s theme resonates deeply with the bank’s vision of turning challenges into possibilities, consistently going beyond expectations to deliver innovative solutions for individuals, businesses, and communities. Speaking on the launch, UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, said that the bank prides itself as customer-centric, and does all it can to ensure the satisfaction of its customers across all touchpoints.

He said, “As Africa’s global bank, we understand the unique challenges our customers face across different markets. That is why we are constantly investing in technology, people, and processes that make banking easier, faster, and more rewarding. This week is not just about celebrating our customers, but about renewing our pledge to make the impossible possible for them, because at UBA, we remain committed to not just meeting expectations; but we are also committed to exceeding them.”

Also speaking, UBA’s Group Head, Customer Experience, Michelle Nwoga, noted that this year, noted that this year’s celebration marks a renewed commitment to deepening the bank’s focus on customer satisfaction and doing even more to deliver value at every touch point.

“At UBA, our mission is clear: to make the seemingly impossible possible for our customers. Whether it is enabling cross-border transactions in real time, ensuring seamless digital access to banking, or supporting small businesses to scale against the odds, we are committed to delivering service that transforms lives.”