Customer Service Index Scores Telcos, Power, Public Sector Low on Performance

The Nigerian Customer Service Index (NCSI) has presented its report on the state of customer service in Nigeria, unveiling insights into various sectors’ performance in terms of customer satisfaction for year 2023. The NCSI maiden report of the ranking and rating of organisations presents indices and trends, and offers valuable insights to enhance quality of service. Presenting the report on be- half of the organisation at the Lagos Airport Hotel in Lagos, the Board Chairman, West African Association of Customer Service Professionals (WAAC- SP), Madam Yvonne Ohui Mac-Carthy, noted that this maiden report covered nine sectors divided into 17 sub-sectors and utilises eight evaluating parameters, along with two sector-based questions.

According to her, “this year’s NCSI findings have across all sectors surveyed, the hospitality sector emerged as the frontrunner, boasting the highest score of 73 percent. Following closely behind were the insurance sector with a score of 69 per cent and E- Commerce with a score of 68 per cent. “The financial, healthcare, and transportation sectors closely trailed with scores of 66 per cent, 62 per cent, and 61 per cent, respectively.” In contrast, telecommunications, power, and the public sector ranked at the bottom of the list, with scores of 58 per cent, 55 per cent, and 47 per cent, respectively. “Beyond sector-specific scores, the survey also assessed the overall impression of customer service across industries. Interestingly, the results indicate that the insurance, hospitality, and e- commerce sectors garnered the lowest percentages of respondents reporting negative impressions of customer service.

“This trend aligns with the earlier observed sector scores, further underlining the strengths of these industries in providing satisfactory customer experiences. “Conversely, respondents expressed more negative impressions of customer service within the public sector, power sector, and healthcare industry.” These findings, Madam MacCarthy explains, shed light on both the successes and areas for improvement within various sectors’ customer service initiatives. “The data underscores the importance of consistently delivering high-quality service to enhance overall customer satisfaction and perception. “Moreover, it highlights the need for sectors with lower satisfaction scores to prioritise strategies aimed at addressing customer concerns and enhancing their service offerings.

“As industries navigate the evolving landscape of customer expectations and preferences, these insights serve as invaluable benchmarks for refining customer service strategies and foster- ing long-term loyalty among consumers. “By leveraging these findings effectively, organisations can position themselves competitively and drive sustained growth in an increasingly customer-centric market- place,” she added. Speaking earlier, the Project Lead, NCSI, Chris Anozie, said the aim of the rating was to add value to customer service in Nigeria and help appreciate the role of customers to a business and was not aimed and naming and shaming businesses in terms of how they are rated but to help them understand how they are perceived by their customers so they could improve on their service delivery.

“The essence of this event is actually to ensure that provided customers are paying for service, they should have optimum service,” he said. Also speaking, former Special Adviser on Communications and Strategy to the Ekiti State Governor and founder of Consumer Advocacy Foundation of Nigeria, Mrs Sola Salako-Ajulo commended the body for the bold initiative. Mrs Salako-Ajulo, who is also a Patron of the NCSI, noted that the event was a significant landmark is customer service delivery in Nigeria, adding that index was a true reflection of customer service in Nigeria, which plays a pivotal role in service delivery in the country, adding that “now that this is active in this country, I hope service providers will be more deliberate in how they provide their services.”

In a goodwill message to the organisers of the event, the acting Executive Vice Chairman of the Federal Competition Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Adamu Abdullahi, who was represented by Suzy Onwuka, congratulated the organisers for the event, as- suring that they were ready at all times to partner any organization that seeks to protect Nigerians against unfair practices and that they will always look forward to the annual report.