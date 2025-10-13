Customer Service Excellence Hinges On Innovation, Says Unity Bank MD

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Unity Bank Plc, Mr Ebenezer Kolawole, says a service culture built on responsiveness and innovation remains the key differentiator in achieving impactful customer service.

Kolawole stated this during the flag-off of the 2025 Customer Service Week at the bank’s head office in Lagos on Friday.

He said the bank had continued to invest in technology, systems and people to enhance customer experience and rede – fine its service delivery process in line with evolving customer expectations.

“Apart from constantly improving the way in which better customer support can be achieved, the increasing sophistication of our customers have made the bank to also begin to focus more on customer experience innovation with investment being made in technology, systems, and people.

“This has enabled us redefine our customer journey altogether”. While extolling the bank for always rising to any occasion, the managing director celebrated the resilient frontline staff for their unwavering dedication and reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to delivering exceptional customer service across all touch points.

He said that the year’s celebration, with the theme “Mission: Possible”, underscored the bank’s unwavering belief that every customer needs could be met through innovation, teamwork, and with service culture.

“The bank’s customer service teams are well acclaimed for their passion, professionalism, and resilience in fulfilling the institution’s mission to provide exceptional service to its growing customer base,” he said.

In further acknowledgement, Kolawole said “At Unity Bank, our mission is clear, to make banking simple, accessible, and rewarding for every customer.