Customer Safety: MeCure Unveils Smartphone Tracking Solution

In a move to eradicate drug counterfeiting, MeCure Industries Plc has announced the official implementation of its Track & Trace solution, a programme with cutting edge technology ensuring product safety for its customers. Given the current pharmaceutical governance landscape, the industry faces a dual imperative: ensuring the accessibility of life-saving medications while mitigating potential threats such as falsification. The Track & Trace solution emerges as a pivotal solution, playing a critical role in preventing the infiltration of counterfeit drugs into the healthcare supply chain.

These counterfeit drugs pose a profound risk to public health in the form of incorrect ingredients, improper dosages, or deleterious substances. The ramifications of consuming such falsified medicines span from therapeutic inefficacy to life- threatening complications. Through the comprehensive implementation of a Track & Trace Solution, every stage of a drug’s trajectory becomes traceable and verifiable. MeCure Track & Trace enabled brands are impossible to counterfeit. At its essence, Track & Trace Solution entails the meticulous monitoring and documentation of the complete journey of a pharmaceutical product, commencing from its manufacturing facility to the ultimate recipient.

This transparency facilitates the prompt identification of potential issues or discrepancies, thereby enabling timely corrective actions. Any suspicious deviation in the supply chain or an unauthorized alteration of product information can be flagged by the Track & Trace program for the stakeholders to intervene expeditiously, curtailing the dissemination of counterfeit drugs and safeguarding unsuspecting consumers. This amplifies the efficiency of supply chain management and, more importantly, establishes a formidable deterrent against the falsification of medicines. It is poised to serve as a beacon for public health, guaranteeing that patients receive authentic, life-saving treatments.

Track & Trace Solution also enhances collaboration among diverse stakeholders in the pharmaceutical supply chain, including manufacturers, distributors, and regulatory bodies. Shared access to a standardized, traceable data system enhances communication and cooperation, creating a unified front against the men- ace of falsified medicines. MeCure, a prominent Nigerian pharmaceutical manufacturer in collaboration with ACG Inspection, a globally recognised Track & Trace solution provider, has demonstrated unwavering commitment to the regulator by elevating industry standards on patient safety through offering authentication of each product with just a click on any smartphone.

Eighteen brands within the MeCure portfolio are currently Track & Trace enabled, and all of its 50+ brands will be fraceable by the end of the first quarter of 2024. MeCure Industries PLC extends its sincere appreciation to the Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Christianah Adeyeye, for her visionary leadership in consistently staying at the forefront of innovative Solutions such as Track & Trace.