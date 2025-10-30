Customer Relations’ An Organisational Policy – CX Expert

Customer relations is not just a department but an organisational philosophy that determines whether a business thrives or fades away.

That’s the firm conviction of Temiloluwa Adetola, Investor Relations Manager at Bandora Capital, Estonia, and one of Africa’s leading voices in Customer Experience (CX) and relationship management.

In a chat with journalists Tuesday, Adetola argued that every unit in an organisation must see itself as part of the customer experience chain. “Customer relationship is not a department; it’s an organisational policy, a philosophy that shapes how every staff member interacts with clients, stakeholders and the public,” he stated.

He described customer relationship as “the oxygen that keeps every business alive,” insisting that no brand can survive without meaningful engagement with its customers.

“Customers are the heartbeat of an organisation because without them, nothing else matters; not the product, not the brand, not even the most brilliant marketing strategy,” he said.