Customer-Centrism: Evaluating FIRS’s Strategy for Tax Efficiency

A new tax collection structure was recently announced by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS ) with the hope to achieve voluntary compliance and efficient administration, Abdulwahab Isa reports

In earnest, the Federal Government has swung into action in the implementation of 2024 N28. 7 trillion fiscal budget. Robust revenue earnings would be required from parastatals and agencies in the execution of capital components and recurrent sides of the budget. To ensure a paradigm shift from the past, the Federal Government not only handed out revenue target to revenue agencies, there was a memo, which also urged MDAs to remit their internally generated revenue (IGR) 100 per cent to the sub-recurrent account sub-component of the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF). The new policy was communicated to MDAs by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, via a circular dated December 28, 2023. As always the case, revenue targets had been given to a few agencies gifted with the potential of generating maximum revenue. The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) under the watch of Dr. Zach Adedeji is a frontline agency relied on by the government for the execution of 2024 budget deliverables.

N19.4 trn tax target in 2024

In the 2024 fiscal year, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) was given a revenue target of N19.4 trillion. The Service’ revenue target in 2024 is higher than the 2023 revenue collection figure of N12. 374 trillion by over N7 trillion. Unfazed by the target, FIRS’ helmsman, Dr. Adedeji, last week, rallied FIRS eggheads to 2024 strategic management retreat for top management officials of the Service. The occasion had Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy Mr. Edun, and Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Dr. Oluwatoyin Madein, amongst the top dignitaries in attendance at the unveiling of FIRS’s new structure. Speaking at the occasion, Edun said he was confident in Zach sur- passing N19.4 trillion revenue target, given his past achievements, records in the previous assignments.

“The emphasis of this administration under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, of course, is to grow the economy. But given what is going on around the world – the high, elevated and sustained increase in interest rates, borrowing as we always say is not the way to go. “The emphasis is on internally generated revenue, it’s on mobilisation; on equity as opposed to debts. Our tax is most previously very low, less than 10 per cent of GDP. “Others even in Africa have much higher levels and it is that higher level that I am sure the FIRS chairman and the rest of you are committed to taking us. “We do have a tax policy, fiscal policy and tax reform committee. The commitment of that committee is that, together with the FIRS changes and improvements, it will move the tax to GDP ratio to 18 per cent in the first place in the next couple of years.

“I’m sure you will not only achieve that target, but that you will surpass it based on the strategies you are going to come up with here today. “You do have a new structure. The chairman wants to leave things better than he met it, and he is immediately trying to, as he says, have a customer-centric structure that works better and leaves no one behind; one that makes sure that the essence of tax is not limited to just a few but that everybody pays their fair share,” Wale Edun stated at the unveiling of FIRS new structure last week in Abuja.

Customer-Centricism

The new management of FIRS has come up with a new template for realising efficient tax administration. At the retreat last week, Adedeji unveiled a tax revenue generating strategy based on ‘Customer-centric’ principle. He said it represented a paradigm shift, specifically designed to streamline processes and enhance efficiency in the Service tax operations. He spoke of the FIRS structure, saying:” We are not merely adapting to change; we are leading it. The forthcoming structure, set to kick off from February 2024, embodies our dedication to modernise and digitise the tax administration landscape in Nigeria. “In our pursuit for a more efficient and contemporary tax administration methodology, we are embracing an integrated tax approach, leveraging technology at every step. This approach positions FIRS at the forefront of innovation, ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of our taxpayers in a rapidly changing world.

“The structure advocates for a comprehensive approach to taxpayer services, consolidating our core functions and support under one umbrella. By tailoring our services to specific taxpayer segments, we aim to simplify the taxpayer experience. No more complexities, no more overlaps— just a seamless and user-friendly interaction for every taxpayer. “In a groundbreaking move, we are shifting away from traditional tax categorisation. Instead of maintaining different departments for distinct tax categories, the new structure formulates tax- payer segments based on thresholds. This tailored approach ensures that taxpayers are guided and serviced according to their specific needs, eliminating confusion and redundancy in tax administration,” Adedeji said. The FIRS’ new road map, Adedeji said, put tax payers in the centre of tax efficiency by crown- ing tax payers as king of the tax value chain.

Voluntary compliance

In the new FIRS, greater emphasis would be applied to voluntary tax compliance principles. However, there will also be consequences for not complying with tax payment. In an interview with the newsmen at the event, Adedeji spoke to tax compliance, just as he ruled out option of tax increments. “Our focus is to drive voluntary compliance. In a few minutes by God’s grace, we will be unveiling the new organizational structure we have. What we have done in general, is to move from functional or unit type of tax to customer centric. What this means is that, today we have VAT or stamp duty offices. “The way we are structured today does not allow us to develop expertise in what we want to do. So we are moving from that kind of functional or unit tax to customer centric. Having large, small and medium tax and service is also categorised as a support group. What will that do for us? Because our key role as a revenue collecting agency is to take care of our customers; the taxpayers. “So we have a large small and medium tax office, what that would mean is that instead of having VAT, Withholding tax etc office, we would have a one stop shop for taxpayers, we will have one tax office, when you go to the office, these categorizations will be done by the threshold of your turn over.

“All types of taxes will be done at that one stop shop. And we want to use that to drive voluntary compliance because the focus cannot be on litigation investigation, those ones will just be 10% of our strategy. The way to drive this voluntary compliance is that there will always be consequences for non compliance. Our duty is to provide an effective tax collection system, we are not a revenue generating agency but a revenue collecting agency,” he said. Strategies for tax revenue target The Service netted N12.3 trillion in 2023. It was given a higher revenue target threshold of N19.4 trillion in 2024. Adedeji ruled out increments of taxes paid. Rather, he said he would expand the tax next and increase the tax base. He gave tips on how he planned to realize the target without increasing the taxes. “If you listen to Mr. President very well, he said no further tax burden. Our focus is to make sure that we have a climate that is going to increase tax without increasing tax rates.

Our focus is actually to improve our effectiveness in the collection, which we are doing here today; to drive for industry compliance. “Number two is to expand the base, third is to make sure that we have a good economic environment that makes the company prosper. And when the base is big, the same percentage will give you more taxes. And that is our target. On expansion of the tax base, he said the informal sector is a very critical sector of the econo- my and will be given priority. “If you listen to Mr. The President’s speech on economic direction, it’s to make informal sector formal. Why do you call it informal sector? It’s because they are not registered. Today we advise that everybody will have NIN, which makes them register. “We identify them, the owner of those businesses. So our focus is not to go and be a taxing informal sector; Our focus is actually to bring the informal sector to formal .

When you go abroad they are tailoring, there are shoemakers. And here you call them informal. So, our focus should be, how do we bring all these vocational skills? How do we get them registered? “How do we put them in such a way that the government can actually deal with them and would make them formal? So the focus should not be, let’s go and tax in- formal. The focus should be, let’s move the informal sector to the formal sector by registering them, to improve their skill and then we can then tax them as informal,” Adedeji clarified.

Last line

With a paradigm shift in tax approach by the Service, which includes but not limited to voluntary tax compliance, making tax payments a one stop shop, aided by enhanced technology applications, FIRS is on a good footing to surpass its revenue target.