Customer-Centricity key to transforming financial services, innovation – Oluwadeko

A financial expert in the banking sector, Roseline Taiwo Oluwadeko, has called on the government to prioritise cyber security and data protection, saying the digital revolution will redefine the traditional banking model.

While addressing newsmen on the need for a strong foundation in customer service, transaction management, and compliance, the expert with extensive experience in the banking sector, disclosed that machine learning algorithms can analyze vast amounts of data to detect patterns, allowing banks to offer tailored financial products and services.

To her, “in an era marked by rapid technological change and increasing customer expectations, the banking industry is at a crossroads. To remain competitive and relevant, banks must evolve and adapt to emerging trends, addressing the unique demands of the digital age while fostering trust and transparency.

On how banks can revolutionize their services through innovation, enhanced security measures, and a customer-centric approach to create a robust, future-ready financial ecosystem, she urged the sector to embrace digital transformation.

She said: “As and expert with a strong foundation in customer service, transaction management, and compliance, the digital revolution has redefined the traditional banking model. Mobile banking applications, online platforms, and the rise of fintech companies have empowered customers with convenient, accessible, and secured financial services.

“To stay competitive, banks must accelerate their digital transformation initiatives, adopting advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and blockchain.0

“AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants can streamline customer service by handling routine inquiries and providing personalized recommendations.”

Further, she said that blockchain, with its secure and transparent data-sharing capabilities, has the potential to transform everything from cross-border payments to compliance management, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing fraud risks.

She continued: “With the shift to digital platforms comes an increased responsibility to safeguard customer data and protect against cyber threats.

“Financial institutions are prime targets for cyberattacks due to the sensitive nature of the information they handle. Therefore, implementing robust cybersecurity measures is critical.

“Banks must adopt a proactive approach, investing in state-of-the-art security solutions, conducting regular risk assessments, and training staff to recognize and mitigate potential threats.”

However, she disclosed that compliance with global data protection regulations, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Nigeria’s Data Protection Regulation, is essential.

Oluwadeko said: “Banks must ensure transparency in how customer data is collected, stored, and used, building trust with clients and mitigating the risk of regulatory penalties. Strong data governance policies, along with encryption and multi-factor authentication, will also play a pivotal role in protecting customer information.”

Similarly, she said in today’s competitive landscape, a personalized customer experience is no longer a luxury; adding: “it is an expectation, and by leveraging data analytics and AI, banks can gain valuable insights into customer behaviours, preferences, and financial needs.

“With these insights, financial institutions can create customized products and services, from personalized loan offers to targeted investment advice, strengthening customer loyalty.

“Banks should also focus on providing seamless, omni-channel experiences that allow customers to interact with their bank across various platforms, whether mobile, web, or in-branch—without losing continuity.”

Furthermore, Oluwadeko who has demonstrated a commitment to excellence and innovation in the banking industry and whose insights reflect a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing today’s financial landscape disclosed that the integration of digital and physical touch points enables customers to transition smoothly between channels, creating a cohesive and satisfying experience.

She said: “In many regions, particularly in emerging markets, a significant portion of the population remains unbanked or underbanked. By adopting inclusive business models and harnessing digital innovations, banks can bridge this gap, providing financial services to underserved communities.

“Digital wallets, mobile banking applications, and banking agency are valuable tools for extending financial services to remote areas, empowering individuals and small businesses with access to savings accounts, credit, and other essential financial products.”

Additionally, she advised that banks can collaborate with fintech companies and telecommunications providers to expand their reach, creating affordable and accessible financial solutions. By promoting financial literacy and developing products tailored to the needs of marginalized communities, banks can contribute to socio-economic development and build a loyal customer base in untapped markets.”

Oluwadeko while explaining that Robotic Process Automation (RPA) can handle repetitive tasks, such as data entry, compliance checks, and account reconciliations, freeing up employees to focus on higher-value activities, said “RPA can improve accuracy and reduce operational risks, ensuring that tasks are completed consistently and in compliance with regulatory standards.

“By automating routine processes, banks can improve service delivery and accelerate response times, enhancing the customer experience. Additionally, automation can facilitate faster loan approvals, quicker transaction processing, and efficient fraud detection, all of which contribute to a more streamlined and customer-friendly banking environment”.

Adding, she said “to drive sustainable growth, banks must foster a culture of innovation that encourages employees to think creatively and embrace change. This cultural shift requires strong leadership and a commitment to continuous learning. Banks can establish innovation labs or digital hubs, where cross-functional teams can experiment with new ideas, develop prototypes, and test innovative solutions.

“Moreover, banks should actively seek partnerships with fintech startups and technology providers, leveraging their agility and expertise to co-create innovative products. By collaborating with external partners, banks can access new technologies, broaden their product offerings, and respond more quickly to changing market dynamics.

While addressing the complexity of the regulatory landscape for banks, Oluwadeko said “to keep pace, financial institutions must adopt advanced risk management and compliance strategies. Utilizing data analytics, banks can enhance their ability to monitor transactions, detect suspicious activities, and ensure compliance with anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CTF) regulations.

“Regulatory technology (RegTech) solutions, which combine automation and AI, can streamline compliance processes and reduce costs associated with regulatory reporting. By investing in RegTech, banks can minimize human error, improve compliance accuracy, and strengthen their risk management frameworks, safeguarding against potential fines and reputational damage.”

While calling on professionals in the sector to build stronger relationships and enhance customer loyalty, she advised that “in an industry where trust is paramount, banks must prioritize transparency in their interactions with customers, by openly communicating about fees, interest rates, and other financial terms.

“Adopting ethical banking practices, such as sustainable investing and social responsibility initiatives, can further reinforce trust, as customers increasingly value brands that prioritize ethical conduct.

“Transparency in data usage is also critical. Customers expect banks to handle their data responsibly, providing clarity on how information is collected, stored, and shared. Establishing transparent data practices and complying with data protection regulations can enhance customer confidence and mitigate privacy concerns”.

While commending the regulators of the sector for ensuring that awareness of environmental and social issues grows, she said banks have an opportunity to lead by example and promote sustainable business practices, by aligning their operations with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles.

She said: “Banks can demonstrate their commitment to responsible finance. Offering green loans, investing in renewable energy projects, and supporting small businesses are ways through which banks can contribute to sustainable development.

“Banks can adopt eco-friendly practices, such as paperless banking and energy-efficient facilities, to reduce their environmental impact. By supporting ESG initiatives, banks not only fulfil their corporate responsibility but also attract a new generation of socially conscious customers.”

The banking industry is evolving at an unprecedented pace, with new technologies, regulations, and customer expectations emerging constantly. To stay competitive, banks must invest in continuous learning and development for their workforce. Training programs focused on digital literacy, cybersecurity, and data analytics can equip employees with the skills needed to thrive in a digital-first environment.

By fostering a culture of continuous learning, Oluwadeko said, banks can cultivate a resilient workforce that can adapt to change, drive innovation, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. Additionally, promoting professional growth and development can enhance employee engagement and retention, ensuring that banks are well-prepared to navigate future challenges.

