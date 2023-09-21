Custom: Out Of Over 500,000 Applicants Only 956 Scale Through, Comptroller General

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, has said that only 956 were admitted into the Customs Services out of over 500,000 applicants.

For this, the Comptroller-General said to the recruits that they should see their opportunity to graduate from the customs school as a call to duty and diligence service to the Custom and indeed the entire nation.

Speaking at the graduation of the new Recruites of the Service, out of over 500,000 Applicants, he said, “You the Graduating recruits you represent the future of our organization. It is upon your shoulders that the responsibility of meeting the aspirations of our great nation rests, I want you to be mindful of the fact that your recruitment into the Nigeria Customs Service was merit-based.”

Adeniyi added that “you were chosen from among over half a million applications received at the initial stage of the exercise. You have earned your place here, and it comes with great responsibility.”

“You are expected to serve your nation with diligence, discipline, and the highest level of integrity at all times. Upholding these values is not just a duty but a necessity. Always be smart in appearance, for it reflects the pride you take in your role as a customs officer. Be the embodiment of excellence and service in every aspect of your conduct”, he charged them.

” I emphasize the need to study the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) diligently and take them seriously. These SOPs are your guide to ensuring effective customs operations.”

The CGC urged Nigerians to review their confidence and trust in the Custom Officers holding weapons, as the era of rampant untrained shooting of innocent Nigerians was over.

“Let me assure Nigerians that the era of our Men while holding weapons would be shooting innocent Nigerians due to lack of sound training is over and has gone forever, and will not be repeated”.

He said the new recruits have gone through regimentation with Weapons and they specifically trained to protect the lives of Nigerians rather than killing them.

The Commandant of the Custom School, R. A. Adahunse, said the trainees covered topics on enforcement, revenue, valuation, export and import procedures, passenger selection, parcel post, administration, ITC, and some other valuable things.

He said the Recruits had mastered the drills and excelled in academic activities within six months while they were committed to checking border activities with joint efforts of the Communities.