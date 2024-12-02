Custom Officer, Wife, Four Children Killed In Osun Fire

Share

A devastating fire engulfed, on Monday, the residence of a Customs officer, Tijani Kabiru, attached to the Oyo/Osun Command, killing him, his wife, and their four children in the Akankan Area of Ede, Osun State.

New Telegraph gathered that the tragedy happened at about 3 am leaving the community in shock and mourning.

An eyewitness identified as Kola, said smoke came out of their house at about 3 am but at the time the firemen came, the house had been badly affected before the fire could be subdued. Kabiru, his wife, and four children were already burnt to death. But one of the children escaped.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Osun State Fire Service, Ibraheem Adekunle, shared a statement signed by the Director of the Service, Mr Olaniyi Alimi.

According to the statement, Kabiru reported to be in his late 40s, and his wife, said to be in her early 40s, lost their lives alongside four of their children, three boys and a girl, aged between three and 10 years.

However, a lone survivor, a 13-year-old boy, miraculously escaped the blaze.

The statement read, “We were informed of the incident via a distress call to our emergency number 08030808254 at 3:21 a.m. Our team from Ede Zonal Command proceeded to the scene, with a backup team joining from the Fire Service Headquarters in Abere.

“The address of the fire incident is Customs Tijani Kabiru Road, Akankan Area, Ede North LG. The street was named after the deceased, who was a Customs officer from the Oyo/Osun Command.

“Mr. Tijani Kabiru, reported to be in his late 40s, and his wife, said to be in her early 40s, lost their lives alongside four of their children—three boys and a girl—aged between three nd 10 years.

“The estimated loss from the inferno is around N200 million, while property worth N500 million was saved.

“The lone survivor, a 13-year-old boy, miraculously escaped the blaze.

“The remains of the deceased were handed over to officers from the A’ Division of the Nigeria Police Force.



