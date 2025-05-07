Custodian Investment Reports 133% Growth In PBT In 2024

Share

Despite the difficult macro-economic environment that characterised the 2024 fiscal year, Custodian Investment Plc has reported a profit before tax (PBT) of N60.673 billion on gross revenue of N152 billion compared with a PBT of N25.991 billion on gross revenue of N98.872 billion in 2023, representing a growth of 133 percent on profit before tax and 54 per cent on gross revenue.

Chairman of the company, Dr. Omobola Johnson, told shareholders at the 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company held over the weekend in Lagos that, “our overall strong performance underscores the resilience of our business model and tenacity of our management team staff.”

She reassured shareholders that the board would continue to work with management to deploy the group’s assets professionally, prudently and profitably within the dictates of the evolving local and global economy.

On future prospects, the Chairman noted: “Looking ahead, several strategic imperatives will be crucial for navigating the economic landscape of 2025,” adding that the group will be reinventing business models to adapt to new economic realities by focusing on agility, customer-centricity and value creation by leveraging customer insights and exploring untapped opportunities to reignite market play and revitalize market strategies while aligning spending with core capabilities and eliminating non-value-adding expenses to enhance competitiveness.

