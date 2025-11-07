Custodian Investment Leads Insurance Stocks With N249.69bn Market Cap

The Nigerian insurance sector continued to show strong investor interest as Custodian Investment Plc emerged the most valuable insurance company on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) by market capitalization as of October 31, 2025.

According to data from the NGX, Custodian Investment Plc led the ranking with a market capitalization of N249.69 billion, underscoring its dominant position in the insurance sub-sector and investors’ confidence in its diversified business portfolio.

NEM Insurance Plc followed as the second most valuable insurer with a market capitalization of N153 billion, while AIICO Insurance Plc secured the third position with N143.13 billion. AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, a subsidiary of the global AXA Group, ranked fourth with a valuation of N124.20 billion, reflecting sustained interest from institutional investors.

Cornerstone Insurance Plc completed the top five with a market capitalization of N111.72 billion. Other insurance companies on the list include Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc with N82.05 billion, Coronation Insurance Plc with N71.98 billion, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc (N55.49 billion), Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc (N48.78 billion), and Linkage Assurance Plc (N36.96 billion).

Analysts say the ranking highlights growing investor optimism toward the insurance industry, driven by improved earnings, stronger regulatory compliance, and renewed recapitalization efforts across the sector.