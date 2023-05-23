Custodian Group breaks ground on Accident, Emergency centre in Lagos

Custodian Social Responsibility Foundation, the CSR arm of the Custodian Group, has achieved a major milestone in healthcare provision with a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of an accident and emergency centre at the General Hospital in Epe, Lagos.

According to a press release, the Custodian Accident and Emergency Centre, upon completion, will be a cutting-edge medical facility that provides comprehensive healthcare services to trauma and accident victims, as well as other medical emergencies.

Speaking at the event in Lagos, at the weekend, Mr. Wole Oshin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of Custodian Investment Plc, emphasised the company’s commitment to health as a significant pillar of the foundation.

He said the decision to undertake the project was driven by the desire to support the government’s efforts in the healthcare sector and reiterated the dedication of the Custodian Group to delivering a world-class medical facility.

Professor Akin Abayomi, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, underscored the importance of the collaboration between the Custodian Group and the government.

He said: “The partnership between Custodian Group and the Lagos State Government exemplifies our shared vision of creating accessible and quality healthcare facilities for all Lagosians.”