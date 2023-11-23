New Telegraph

November 23, 2023
Curtain Falls On Maiden 1xbet Grassroots Football Today

Curtain will be drawn on the maiden 1XBET Community Football Championship this afternoon in Lagos when Odion Ighalo FC and Bariga FC battle for the top prize.

This final game at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Lagos Island is the climax of six weeks of pure grassroots football contests across five different communities in Lagos State.

According to the organisers of the championship, Match International Limited led by Engr. Waidi Akanni, the final match of the championship between Odion Ighalo FC and Bariga FC, is to be preceded by a novelty five-a-side football match between Lagos Legends, a group of former footballers.

Also, the third-place game between De Elites FC and Young Strikers FC will hold before the grande finale.

