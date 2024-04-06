Curtain falls on Ikoyi Club Easter Holiday Junior Tennis tournament

The annual Ikoyi Club Easter Holiday Tennis Clinic ends today at the tennis courts of the prestigious elite social club. In the past five days kids between the ages of five and 16 have been undergoing coaching under the tutelage of some experienced tennis coaches at the club. Only on Friday, draws were made for the tournament proper which also ends today. Captain of the Tennis section, Azubuike Okonkwo, noted that the standard exhibited at this year’s edition has been awesome.

“We are very happy with the skills of the young tennis players and we are looking forward to explosive final games on Saturday,” Okonkwo said. Junior players between 5 and 7 year-old boys and girls, 8-10 year old boys and girls, 11-13 year-old boys and girls and 14-16 year-old boys and girls are taking part in the clinic/tournament. Attractive prizes will be given to winners today in each of the categories of the event sponsored by Lead- way Assurance.