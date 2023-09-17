Curtain Draws on Young Actress, Cindy Amadi

Nigerian entertainment industry has not had a break from tragic news since the beginning of the week. On Thursday, September 14, 2023, the sad news of Nollywood Actress, Cindy Amadi’s dead filtered in, adding to the list of young promising talents that have left the stage too soon.

Many have described the death of the actress as unfortunate because she was just about to get recognised in the industry for her talent. Before her untimely death, Cyndi Amadi featured in Nigeria’s first lesbian movie, titled, ‘Ife’.

Producers of the movie said the actress brought her magic to the set and changed their lives forever. The 2020 movie, Ife, is a Nollywood film about homosexuality produced by Nigerian LGBTQ rights activist Pamela Adie and directed by Uyaiedu Ikpe-Etim.

Filmmaker and lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender and queer, LGBTQ, rights activist, Pamela Adie, while expressing her sorrow over the death of actress Cindy Amadi, promised to honour the actress with a lesbian movie sequel.

On the same Thursday, Adie took to her Instagram Story with a message, writing that the sequel to the lesbian movie, Ife would be completed in her honour. “This wasn’t the plan, Cindy. I promised you we’d make the sequel and you were excited. I’m sorry we couldn’t complete it in time.

But we will complete it… for you. Rest in Peace for now,” Pamela wrote. One of the late actress fan, described her demise as tragic, stating that no words but ‘tragic’ best express losing a talent who was just about to start shining. Going through several trending news about the actress, not much has been written about her personality, career, life and times.

Her death was made public by the producers of the movie, ‘Ife’, in a statement shared on its Instagram page. “We are greatly, deeply, and unbelievably saddened to learn about the passing of Cindy Amadi, who played Adaora in #ìféthemovie. Cindy brought her magic to our set and changed our lives forever.

She was very enthusiastic about developing her craft and grow- ing her career and continuing to showcase her talent. She was well on her way until her untimely passing. “We cannot begin to imagine the pain and loss her family feel right now. On behalf of our entire cast and crew, we send our deepest condolences to her family and wish them all the comfort they need at this time.

“Rest in Peace, Cindy. Thank you for sharing your gift with us. We will always remember you and you live on in our hearts forever,” the statement said.