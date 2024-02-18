Curtails Foodstuff Smuggling Along Borders Communities, NUJ Urges Security Operatives

The Sokoto State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has urged the Security Operatives intercepting truckloads of Assorted Grains, directed by the Government, to conduct their operations along the national borders.

The Union noted that such operations within the interior parts of the country are causing additional hardships for communities, especially those along the nation’s borders.

In Sokoto State, Truckloads of assorted grains are intercepted by Security Operatives after leaving the State Capital, heading to the Eastern and Northern parts of the State.

The Council said it was troubled by the fact that this development denies communities access to these food items in markets closer to them in Local Government Areas such as Isa, Sabon Birni, Goronyo, Gada, Illela, Gwadabawa, Gudu, Tangaza, and Binji.

NUJ fears that such additional artificial scarcity may lead to a surge in prices beyond the reach of citizens in the affected zones.

The Union appeals to the Business Community to show sympathy to the people by avoiding unnecessary increases in the costs of their products. It also urges clerics to focus their preachings on the Islamic position in business transactions.

The Council in a statement signed by the Chairman and Secretary, Dalhatu Abdullahi Safiyal Magiri and Muhammad Nasir Bello also calls on authorities to fulfill their responsibilities and urges the wealthy in society to extend a helping hand to the needy among the people.