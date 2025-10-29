Curriculum: WAEC Not Restricting Students’ Choice Of Subjects In 2026 WASSCE –Council

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) yesterday reaffirmed that the examination body has not directed the restriction of Senior Secondary students to offer specific subject(s) for the forthcoming West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates (SC) 2026.

According to the Council, “this is contrary to recent media publications alleging that the Council has directed the restriction, or issued any such directive(s) nor restricted the choice of students to offer any particular subject(s) for WASSCE (SC) 2026 as alleged.”

In a statement issued yesterday, the Acting Head, Public Affairs, Public Affairs Department, WAEC, Yaba, Lagos, Moyosola Adeshina, tagged: “Reviewed and Streamlined Curriculum: We do not issue directives on Senior Secondary Curricula to Schools,” said the Council noted with concern such media publications and categorically distances itself from the unfounded assumption and the information making the rounds on the said subject.

The statement said: “WAEC wishes to categorically distance itself from this unfounded assumption and the information making the rounds on the said subject. “WAEC hereby affirms that the Council did not issue any such directive(s) nor restrict the choice of students to offer any particular subject(s) for WASSCE (SC) 2026 as alleged.

“We wish to point out to all stakeholders and the general public that the development and regulation of Curricula in Nigeria is within the purview of the Federal Government. WAEC, as an examination body, only comes in to implement government policies via assessment.”

It added that, “As a lawabiding organisation, WAEC operates strictly within the established legal and operational frameworks of its host country, stressing further that the introduction or modification of any curriculum in Nigeria is a function of the Federal Government.

“We emphasise that changes in the curriculum are not implemented arbitrarily by the Council, but by following due process as mandated by the Federal Government,” the statement noted.