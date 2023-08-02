France Sets To Overtake Russia As World Weapons Exporter

Currently, France is experiencing a surge in its arms industry due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. This seems to be a moment of great success for the country.

Recent reports indicate that the French defence industry is gaining momentum, with news of fresh arms deals being made with India and Qatar.

The news comes as Russian arms exports decline in the wake of the war in Ukraine, leading to speculation that France could soon take its place as the world’s second-largest weapons exporter after the United States.

The reasons for the decline in Russian arms sales are varied, although many are linked to the war in Ukraine. Countries naturally aim to diversify their suppliers.

But Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 means it is now dedicating more of its arms supplies to the front line, holding on to certain arms systems and focusing on replacing weapons destroyed in battle.

Multiple rounds of international sanctions on Russia may have also affected its ability to secure the materials it needs for arms production, undermining its export capacity. Reports from the front lines in Ukraine have also damaged the reputation of Russia-built armaments.

The war has been “a humbling showcase for Russian military technology”, wrote Cullen Hendrix, an international affairs professor at the University of Denver, in a May contribution to Foreign Policy magazine.

“Images of ‘headless’ tanks and reports of high failure rates for Russian missiles may be part wartime propaganda, part reality … Whatever the reasons, the war in Ukraine has not been a particularly compelling advertisement for Russia’s leading-edge military technology.”

Some clients have also been disappointed with Russian products in recent years.

As the world’s largest arms importer, India has a decades-long relationship with Russian arms suppliers.

“India is not particularly happy with what they have received, in technical terms, from Russia,” Wezeman said. “So they have turned to France.”

Political considerations are also important, said Wezeman.

“Since the beginning of the war [in Ukraine] India has been reluctant to increase or sustain military relations on a high level” with Moscow.

Moreover, the US “exerts a lot of power” on countries that procure their weapons from Russia, even before the Ukraine war, Wezeman said.

Indonesia, for example, abandoned a Russian aircraft purchase in 2021, opting instead for US and French options.

But Russia still holds the lion’s share of arms deals in Africa and with countries like Iran and China.

French-built Rafale fighter jets from Dassault Aviation have played a vital role in France’s recent success, says Olivier Gras, general secretary of EuroDéfense-France, a Paris-based association of civil and military officials.

In service as early as 2002, it took until 2015 before the Rafale was first imported

The twin-engine jets are now owned and operated by Greece, Qatar, India and Egypt and are soon expected to land in Croatia, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates – which ordered 80 standard F4 Rafales in 2021 Rafale delivery and orders have reached around 500 half those of its main American competitor, Lockheed Martin’s F-35.

Other orders are also potentially in the pipeline.

Colombia is closing in on a deal for 16 planes at the same time as Serbia historically a client of Russia’s arms industry is eyeing up 12 planes.

Beyond the political reasons for the Rafale’s rising popularity, Gras said the aircraft has also proved itself to be a “quality” and “versatile” fighter jet “that corresponds to the needs of pilots”, which is “quite rare among its competitors”.

And despite the Rafale being the “major contributor” to France’s success in the global arms race, Gras cited other successful military exports, notably the three defence and intervention frigates French company Navel group signed with Greece in 2022.

With the exception of Greece and Croatia, France has failed to make substantial gains in the European arms market despite the continent’s arms imports rising significantly since the start of the war in Ukraine.

Among European states that are members of NATO, there is a strong preference for the Lockheed Martin F-35 because of its capacity to drop US-made nuclear bombs.

But the stock price of Dassault Aviation has almost doubled since February 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Asked whether the French arms industry is directly benefiting from the war in Ukraine, Gras said the matter was “delicate”, noting that the increase in French arms deals is the result of long-standing policy and predates the Russian invasion.

France overtook China as the world’s third-largest arms exporter in 2021.

The 2022 SIPRI report documented France increasing its sales by 59 per cent over the previous 10 years – more than any other country.

Whether France will surpass Russia as the world’s No. 2 arms exporter remains uncertain. Other suppliers, such as South Korea, are experiencing their significant growth.

For his part, Wezeman thinks it’s a very real possibility.

“It may be possible that in 2024, 2025 or 2026, France becomes equal to – or surpasses – Russian arms exports.”