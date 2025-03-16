Current tariff war’ll affect world trade, says Amb Joe Keshi

Share

The intractable wars in Ukraine and Gaza have taken many fatalities and destroyed vital assets, just as international relation experts have raised eyebrows about President Donald Trump’s manner of handling them without a peace plan. The impact of the current tariff war in Europe and trouble in Sudan and Syria too threaten global peace. Ambassador Joe Keshi, a former Permanent Secretary in the cabinet office and onetime Nigeria’s Consul-General in Atlanta Georgia dissects these and more in this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE

How would you react to the claim that USAID and some of the international organisations are sponsors of terrorism in some countries, rather than being development partners?

You know, these things are difficult to prove. But from my experience in Sierra Leone, you find out that these agencies are sometimes stupidly on the side of the side they consider weak. I remember the Mamiyoko incident when we saw the way things were going, we approached the Red Cross and we needed to find the way out, because at that point, Nigerian troops had run out of arms. But the guy said to me that the only way they could make a call to their people to intervene was if the Nigerian troops could surrender! How could the Nigerian military surrender to rag-tag rebel groups? So, you find that very often, they may seem to be doing good, but the truth of the matter is that they are creating problems that lead to this kind of suspicion that their activities encourage support for the other side, because they felt that the Nigerian army was overwhelming them and giving no account.

But the truth of the matter we must face is that I do not think that that is where we should focus on. What we should focus on is that the fact that we should be asking ourselves today is who are the sponsors of Boko Haram? Do our security agencies know them and if they do, why have they failed to share it with the public? Why have they refused to bring them to book?

The USAID did not initiate Boko Haram. It was initiated here in Nigeria, the people in Maiduguri cannot claim ignorance of when it started and who were behind it, but none of them have ever been brought to book. So, we should not be looking for external influence to blame. We should look at our own internal situation. Yes, I’m sure that the security agencies probably know them, but for goodness’ sake, why have they not been brought to book and why has it been so difficult for the Nigerian military to end this operation? How many years have we been managing this crisis? Instead, they are spending money where they shouldn’t.

The other day, was it President Bola Tinubu or the Vice President who inaugurated the construction of a barrack, somewhere opposite University of Abuja. And they said it is going to be the largest military barracks in Africa. Is that what we should be doing now?

We import our arms; we import vehicles for the military, shouldn’t the military think of producing some of their hardware in Nigeria? Don’t we have the Defence Industry Corporation of Nigeria? What about the Nigerian Army Engineering Corps? Is building barracks the urgent need now? Shouldn’t they be more interested in ending insurgency, ending kidnapping? Look at the whole country! Look at how insurgency has been ravaging Zamfara, Benue, Enugu and many parts of the country for some years now! All we are doing is building barracks, is that the most important thing now?

What do you consider the most important thing now?

The most important thing now is to end insecurity in this country. Insecurity is costing us a lot. Money that should have been used for development is being used to buy arms from developed countries. Look, any time you go to buy these arms, you are simply creating more jobs for those people, because when they sell, they replace their stocks.

Today, I hear that the Nigerian economy is improving, where is the improvement? What are we producing? I was lucky to meet the Minister of Health the other day at the airport, and I complained about so many things in the health sector, about the cost of drugs, particularly for senior citizens, and the state of our hospitals that are charging millions of Naira for operation, and the gentleman was generous enough to take about 25 minutes to explain the rot in the system.

To summarise it, he said it is not that the government doesn’t understand these problems, but the rot has been there for so long that it will require years to solve, and the resources are not there. So, you can look at virtually every sector in Nigeria – is it education? We are producing half-baked graduates. Instead of seeing how to upgrade universities, we are either taking over state universities or creating new private universities, meanwhile, some of these private universities are glorified secondary schools!

We need to really sit down and have a conversation on development in this country, and not just say, oh, inflation is going down. How is it going down? The cost of food is still very high for the ordinary people, for everybody. We shouldn’t blame anybody outside the country, rather we should hold ourselves responsible for our successive failure over the years, particularly in this current time. Under Buhari, the same propaganda that was made. It took us time before we admitted that Buhari was a failure. Look at the fake rice pyramid and many other claims about food security? At the end of the day, we discovered it was hoarse.

Still on the international arena, how would you assess President Donald Trump’s administration’s approach to ending the Russia/Ukraine war?

Look, Trump does not give a damn about how the war ends. As far as I am concerned, he believes that the next thing he wants now is a Nobel Peace Prize. So, anyway he can get peace, whether Ukraine loses everything to Russia, as long as they stop fighting, he will get his people to campaign that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.

The same thing he is doing in the Israeli/Gaza War. Look at the punishment Israel is melting out of the people of Palestine and the whole world is keeping quiet and watching. They have cut off power and water supplies, and humanitarian aids. They have destroyed well over 90 per cent of the buildings in Gaza. I mean, how else can you describe injustice and inhumanity to man? And what is the reaction of the Americans? Everything Trump wants to do is to favour Israel; everything Trump wants to do is to favour Russia, how can that be fair? And the most annoying thing in all of this is that they do not have a peace plan. They are not going to the table with a peace plan.

Even at their meeting in Saudi Arabia?

No, they met in Saudi Arabia to explore. They are now going to meet the Russians to see what they will accept. No, if you really want them to end the war, you know what the situation is. Russia should withdraw from all the territories. Yes, Ukraine can agree not to seek the membership of NATO, and once that is achieved, Russia can give up Crimea. So, they can just give up that place, and beyond that, every other land should be returned, and Ukraine itself should withdraw from Russian territories. That is a plan that people can understand and then you can then begin to negotiate on that, but instead, Trump is negotiating on Ukrainian minerals. How do you explain that kind of situation?

Trump has claimed that Biden plunged about $350 billion into the war without any collateral…

Number one, that is a lie. That’s not what the US did. Europe spent more than the Americans on this war. Just google it. Trump has just been engaging in propaganda, period. The truth of the matter is that the Ukrainians have suffered a lot in the hands of Russia. I think everybody supports peace, but what kind of peace should they get? They should get a fair deal- which is for Russia to withdraw from all the territories it has taken. They can hold on to the one they took years ago- Crimea. For me that is where we can talk about a fair deal, but anything beyond that cannot be called a fair deal.

Look, both the people of Gaza and Ukraine have suffered. It is like the case of Palestinians where Hamas started the whole battle, very unfortunately, and they have now suffered the consequences. But in the case of Ukraine, the Russians started the war.

Did you watch the February 28 intimidation of Ukrainian President Zelensky at the White House by Trump and Vice President JD Vance? Some have said it was unpresidential…

First of all, it was stage-managed to trap Zelensky for the simple reason that the conversation was going on, until the Vice President Vance started talking out of point – ‘you have not shown gratitude to the President,’ and all that. The first thing he said was the call for a diplomatic solution and Zelensky said what kind of diplomatic solution do you want? Instead of responding to that he turned around to give the man a lecture, that he has not been thankful to the President, for what now? Trump has not been President for the last four years. If there is anybody to be thanked for the help they have enjoyed from the US, it is former President Joe Biden.

It is not a personal gratitude, rather it is the government and the people of America. It is American resources that were used, not Trump’s. and this is what is going on in some parts of the world, including Nigeria. sycophancy has taken over civil administration. So, everybody in the system now believes they have to be loyal to the President, praising him, even when he does some of the most stupid things. So, this is the situation.

And how do you see the disposition of Trump to NATO?

You know, the problem with history is that it repeats itself. We have seen this happen in the past when a misguided leader like Trump came up, disrupted a system that eventually led to even more crises. Now he is going to bully Zelensky to submission; he is going to allow Israel to continue its madness in Gaza, he is not going to support the NATO alliance that was built over 70 years ago that has, in so many ways, protected American interests around the world.

And then, he is fighting his neigbours with whom America has lived peacefully over the years implementing an agreement that even he (Trump) signed himself, and now he is describing that as the worst agreement on earth. In fact, he once asked some unimaginable question like who was the dummy that signed this agreement? Everybody keeps reminding him, ‘you signed it yourself.’ I just think that he is very inconsistent.

What about Trump’s tariff war in Europe? He has even threatened to make Canada the 51st state of the United States of America?

That is Trump’s showmanship. You know, when Trump is in front of a television camera, you cannot guarantee what he would say and what goes through his head. And as you must have seen, since he came in this second term, he has not stayed away from the television camera at all. Everyday, he calls journalists to his office, to say, practically, what he said the previous day and two days ago. Look, we are watching an interesting situation in the United States, but if you are familiar with history, this is how great empires begin to flutter and at the end of the day, they decline.

But the tariff war is far from over. Canada threatened to increase power cost to three US states and all…

No, I think the Canadians have said they would not reduce power supply, I think, but the tariff on other goods will stay. In the same way, Europeans have imposed their own tariff on US products. Look, there is no way all these will not affect world trade and everybody. There is not way it will not affect global trade. And of course, this was what Trump said, nobody is sure of what will be the impact at the end of the day, but for sure it will affect the economies of the countries and the prices of goods will go up. In fact, they have gone up already.

What do you make of massive deportation of illegal immigrants?

You know, Trum is just… look, America is a nation of immigrants. Yes, there is a need to enter other countries legally, because no country wants illegal immigrants, because the dangers are a legion. You need to know who and who are in your country, but the truth of the matter is that some of these illegal aliens have been contributing to the American economy.

I saw a video of a weeping woman the other day, who said they voted for Trump but now they are paying the price for doing so. The reason? They are farmers and the bulk of their workforce comes from illegal immigrants, and now they have all been arrested and deported, and the farm has collapsed. So, they have virtually lost all their farms, because they cannot get such a workforce among fellow Americans. Other sectors, including house construction, will suffer in due course, because to get Americans sometimes to do these jobs is difficult.

It is like in some parts of Lagos too, when some of those house helps or those who do very good POP come in from Togo and Benin Republics. It happens here too, so if you expel them, you will discover that some of your people that do not have the craftsmanship will not be able to do as you like. it will have an impact on the US. Why not so much has happened now is that Joe Biden left a fairly good economy. The American economy was the best in the Western world. It was the strongest, the only thing was that as a result of COVID, inflation was high. Apart from that, the US economy was doing well in comparison with their competitors, better than China and some European countries. That is why the impact of Trump’s excesses has not shown. But as time goes on, it will be apparent that Trump has mismanaged the economy.

Any hope for Syria, after the resurgence of insecurity?

I think they have tried to resolve it. The two parties have agreed to work together, and I think that is the reasonable thing to do. If the Sudanese can agree to be as reasonable as the Syrians, peace can return to Sudan.

