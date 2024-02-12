Current Poor Power Supply Beyond Us – EEDC Cries Out

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EEDC) has said that the poor power supply currently experienced by its customers across the South East is beyond the organisation.

The company attributed the situation to low energy generation, which has resulted in a drop in power supply availability.

The Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, disclosed this on Monday and appealed to the customers of the distribution company (DisCO) to bear with it.

He stated that the development has resulted in low generation, leading to a reduction in the quantum of daily megawatt hour (MWH) of energy allocated to distribution companies nationwide, thereby impacting the quality of service to its customers.

Ezeh said: “We understand the inconveniences this situation has caused our esteemed customers and appeal for their understanding as it is beyond us. We can only distribute what is allocated to us”

“Efforts are being made by the various stakeholders in the power sector to address this issue, and we hope this yields positive results so that normal distribution will return.

“EEDC remains committed to providing improved services to her esteemed customers.”