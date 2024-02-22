Current Poor Power Services Caused By Low Grid Allocation EKEDP

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDP) has said that the current poor power services in many parts of Nigeria is as a result of low allocation from the grid resulting from gas shortages to the generating companies. It stated this yesterday on its X handle. It said: “The current limited supply you are experiencing is due to low allocation from the grid resulting from gas shortages to the generating companies. “We are working with our partners for [possible resolution soonest whilst we continue to update you as the situation progresses.

“Do kindly bear with us.” A report prior on the cur- rent poor power service had disclosed that the country had the lowest access to electricity globally, with about 92 million out of the country’s more than 200 million population lacking access to power.

The report by the Energy Progress Report released by Tracking SDG 7 decried that this paleed in comparison to countries like Egypt, which has a population half the size of Nigeria but ramped up power production capacity to about 54,000 megawatts. Also lamenting poor power access in Nigeria, the Director-General, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Segun Ajayi-Kadir, recently disclosed that Nigeria’s economy lost as much as N10.1 trillion annually to epileptic power supply.

He added that the money lost amounted to two per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Ajayi-Kadir said: ”Consequently, access to electricity has remained a hurdle for millions of Nigerians. According to the 2021 re- port by the International Energy Agency, Nigeria’s 86 million is the largest number of people in the world without access to electricity”, Director-General (DG) of the Association.

‘As the largest energy access deficit in the world, Nigeria’s shortage of electricity supply has been identified as a hindrance to the profitability of manufacturers with an annual economic loss valued at about N10.1 trillion or two per cent share of the country’s GDP.”