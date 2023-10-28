Current Native Trend Works Perfectly For Me – Anejo

Mathew Abiche Anejo is the Creative Director and CEO of DabichXperts, a fashion outlet that clothes politicians and celebrities. In this interview with Deborah Ocheni, speaks about his love for accessories, style philosophy. Excerpts:

Can you imagine the world without fashion?

The world without fashion will be a dark world, you can imagine living in a world without anything to attract your eyes? It is today referred to as the ‘dark age’ we are no longer in that age so it’s fashion for life. I don’t even want to imagine how doom and colourless the world will look without fashion.

Which celebrity style do you admire most?

Lots of celebrities are doing well in their style choice but I admire Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD)’s style more.

Is there anything you are unlikely to be caught wearing?

Yes, the typical lace materials that are flooding our local markets. They are obviously not for me.

What makes a man well-dressed?

His style, choice of colour, quality of such dresses and his foot wears more importantly. A man’s shoes speak where words can’t be used.

When it comes to fashion would you say your physique works to your advantage?

Yes it does. I wear what compliments my body type and I feel satisfied with them.

Which fashion trend do you like most?

The current native trends in our country today works perfectly for me on most occasions. I am enjoying it and it’s a sweet feeling.

Personally what does style mean to you?

Style to me means the combination of what one wears or he/she is interested in wearing at every point in time. It ranges from his choice of fabrics, how well they are tailored to his shoes, wrist watches, and other accessories.

Which accessory do you live for?

I live for bracelets and shoes.

Are you labels freak?

Not really, but I appreciate good dresses when I see them.

Fashion wise, would you rather go for quality, trend or colour?

I would always go for quality first, colour is very important too because as a male specialist designer, choice of colour matters a lot.

What is your ready to go outfits?

DabichXperts specially tailored caftans and casual wears.

Comparing modern designers to classical ones, how will you rate designers of these days?

As a matter of fact, modern designers are doing very well especially in our contemporary society; we have a couple of very young and talented designers who are leaving no stone unturned to achieve their very heights in fashion designing.

Do you also design for female folks and celebrities?

Yes because the female designs are also male kind of styles not the regular skirt and blouse styles.

Do you conform to trends?

Trend comes with creativity, so it’s already the heart of what I do.

How do you love your shoes?

I am greatly shoes freak so I am very selective in my choice of shoes, they just must be to match.

Trend wise, don’t you think women have more varieties than men? How do you guys feel about that? Do you feel cheated?

No, I don’t think so, I think it is because naturally more women or Ladies have better times and pay more attention to what they wear than the men, almost every fashion trend that is available for ladies also exist for men; it also has a lot to do with individual dress sense.

How did you come up with name DabichXperts and what is the message behind it?

DabichXperts was coined from the very special name ‘Abiche’ given to me by my late grandfather. The concept of the name derives from Abiche and Experts.

The fashion market seems saturated; how do you hope to keep afloat?

I have never really been bothered about how much is flowing into the market out there, my interest over the years has being just trying to put out my very best always from the very depth of my creative ability and believe me, every single concept or style I sent out yielded very good returns.

There are lots of ‘copy cut’ clothe makers out there today, DabichXperts is a natural phenomenon. I was never tutored by any one as an apprentice I operate on my in- born talent in this and so, my designs are simply natural and unique.

Who are your popular clients?

My major clients are my contemporaries, I have also made some very good outfits for the former Minister of Interior, comrade Abba Moro, Senator Ben Obi, Hon Solomon Onah, and a host others too numerous to mention. I am currently working on becoming the sole designer and costumier of a talented and fast growing musical duo 2Aplus under Tuperfect entertainment chaired by Don Chris Jimmy.

Would you say you are satisfied with places fashion designing has taken you to?

I wouldn’t say that I have gained full satisfaction at the point I am now because I am still working very hard to get to the top, the important thing is that I am certain about my goals and I know I am geared towards the top.

Are there challenges?

You talk also about challenges and I would simply say that they are enormous, ranging from financial to power availability etc. The fact that I am determined, keeps me going despite all that. Would you say government has done enough for creative people in our society? That is still an aspect I feel government can still do better in terms of loan/credit facilities and provision of basic amenities to aid entrepreneurs grow their businesses. There are a lot of potentials yet to be harnessed out there.

What is your advice to those who wish to attain the height that you are now?

Just believe in yourself, try to be as honest as possible and most of all work very hard and trust in God. You will surely get there.