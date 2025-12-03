Current Financial Relief Is Fragile, World Bank Warns Developing Nations

…WBG Says $741bn Debt Drain Pushes Millions to Hunger as World Bank Warns That

…56% in most indebted nations can’t afford a daily diet despite easing global conditions

The World Bank has warned that developing countries are entering one of their most precarious periods in decades, despite signs that global financial conditions have begun to ease.

New data from the Bank’s International Debt Report reveal a stark reality behind the warning: between 2022 and 2024, low- and middle-income countries paid out a net $741 billion more in debt service than they received in new financing, the largest such outflow in at least half a century.

The human consequence is severe. In the 22 most heavily indebted countries, 56% of the population cannot afford a minimum daily diet, a proportion that rises to nearly two-thirds in the poorest IDA-eligible nations.

Indermit Gill, World Bank Chief Economist, cautioned governments not to mistake temporary financial easing for safety. He said: “Global financial conditions might be improving, but developing countries should not deceive themselves: they are not out of danger.”

According to him, debt is still accumulating “in new and pernicious ways,” and governments must use the current breathing space to stabilise public finances rather than rushing back to costly borrowing.

While global interest rates softened in 2024 and bond markets reopened, the relief is fragile. Developing countries were able to issue Eurobonds again, but at punishing rates averaging around 10%, nearly double pre-2020 levels.

Bond investors supplied a net $80 billion in new money last year, but the Bank notes that such expensive borrowing risks deepening medium-term distress.

Governments also restructured $90 billion in external debt in 2024, the highest since 2010, yet the overall burden continues to rise.

The strain on budgets is stark. Developing countries spent $415 billion on interest payments in 2024 alone, resources the Bank says could have transformed education, healthcare, rural infrastructure, and clean water access.

The report warns that debt pressures are directly undermining human welfare. Household purchasing power is collapsing, school enrolment is falling, and hospitals in some countries are struggling to buy basic medicines as governments prioritise creditors over public services.

The world’s poorest economies now owe a record $1.2 trillion, while bilateral creditors have pulled back sharply, collecting $8.8 billion more in repayments than they offered in new loans.

With traditional financing sources shrinking, the World Bank became the largest net provider of positive financing in 2024. IDA-eligible countries received $18.3 billion more in net financing and $7.5 billion in grants.

Shut out of affordable international markets, many countries have turned to domestic borrowing. While this can reduce foreign-exchange exposure, it forces local banks to lend heavily to governments instead of businesses, suffocating private-sector growth and heightening refinancing risks due to shorter debt maturities.

The World Bank’s message is unequivocal: the current financial reprieve is temporary, fragile, and easily reversible. A new global shock, from commodity price swings to renewed monetary tightening, could plunge developing nations into a deeper fiscal crisis.

The report urges governments to consolidate budgets, strengthen revenue systems, and seek concessional financing rather than rushing back into costly commercial markets.

Gill’s warning is blunt: “Policymakers must use the breathing room that exists today. The next shock may leave them with none.”