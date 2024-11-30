Current Economic Reforms Will Improve Africa’s Economic Prospects –Tinubu

Share

…assures Macron’s efforts on continent won’t be in vain

President Bola Tinubu has assured that ongoing reforms in the country would improve Africa’s economic prospects.

The President, who is currently on a 3-day state visit to France, assured his host, President Emmanuel Macron that his efforts in the continent of Africa would not be in vain.

Tinubu said this on Thursday night at a state dinner organised by the French Government in his honour at Palais des Elysée in Paris.

In a release by his spokesman, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, the president is quoted to have said, “Regarding Nigeria’s economy, as you have said, we have embarked on a very strong reform, and there is no looking back. It is in the interest of the entire continent that we don’t continue in the past. We must brace up for the future with commitment and optimism and with the courage of our founding fathers. President Macron, all your efforts about Africa, I promise you shall not be in vain.”

The Nigerian leader also lauded the amicable relations between him and the French President just as he also appreciated his interest in Africa.

President Tinubu expressed confidence that Macron’s goodwill would foster stronger bilateral ties, benefiting the entire continent just as he encouraged citizens of both countries to uphold the cordial relationship shared by their nations.

First Lady, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu accompanied the President to the dinner, along with Nigerian government officials, businessmen, and the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

“It is a great honour for me to be here. And it’s been a great day because you have arranged a great reception. Appreciating that you have a good knowledge of Nigeria is not enough. Your warmth, your commitment, and your foresight in Africa are remarkable. You stirred my excitement and caught my attention as a leader. Thank you.

“France went through a lot to put freedom, democracy and commitment together. Your effort is very inspiring for us to work together. We have no choice but to build a continent that connects, resonates for its people, and cares about the people and development,” Tinubu said.

He thanked the French leader and his wife, Brigitte, for the state visit and the three-day reception.

“In addition to the economic prospects and what you mean to Europe, to America and the African continent, there is a good prospect that you will not forget who we are. You open your doors for investment for our friends and brothers here. I could see Aliko Dangote, Aig Imoukhuede, and Tony Elumelu here. You have memories of your friends in Nigeria. You asked for Mike Adenuga earlier today. Thank you,” he added.

