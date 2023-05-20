Current Eagles Players Are Not Patriotic, Dedicated – Oloyede

You played for clubs like Julius Berger and Stationery Stores, both defunct now, what went wrong with these clubs? By the time I was playing for the team it was functioning very well. It was after I left that the team started falling due to lapses in the management, lack of communication skills by the people there. I don’t know what really went wrong but it was painful seeing the team go down and could not come up again. It was so painful.

Would you say their inability to compete with government-owned clubs affected them as both were privately owned clubs? Like I said earlier on, for Stationery Stores, the crisis was between management and some of the top stars then. There was also the crisis between the top management staff and the daughter of the owner of the club, and I don’t know if she was trying to turn her father’s club to her own private club.

The man in charge then, Shola Idowu Lawrence, aka Mr. Anonymous, was a very good man who was taking good care of the team and everyone was enjoying it. He was always using his money to run the team, forgetting about the company that sponsored Stores. It was a painful thing when they asked the man to hands off. What do you think is the way forward for privately- owned clubs in the country? The truth is that for those that packed up in the past, it had to do with the managerial issues. Most of them were looking for profit that they will generate for the team, Julius Berger was not looking for profit. They were just doing it to make people gainfully employed at that time which made some of the supporters very happy.

Remo Stars are doing very well and it is sponsored by a private person who has shares in some teams outside. He has so many other businesses, so to me it is a good team. Stationery Stores will soon be back, we are working on it, some of the ex-players. We are praying that it will come to pass and we will raise the team up again. Talking about the Super Eagles, the team is not doing really well at the moment, do you think we have a good coach in Jose Peseiro? If the team is doing well nobody will talk about the coach. It’s only when the team is not doing well that they will talk.

On the part of the Super Eagles, most of the boys are not dedicated, they are not patriotic at all. During our time we had so many stars and nobody was coming from outside, most of us were home based. If you don’t come to camp o n the day they asked you to report, it will be difficult for you to be on the team. You had to go and wait for your time. We had array of stars that time but nowadays players are relaxed because they are playing in foreign clubs, they believe they will enter the team easily. Some of them are not patriotic, they just want to come and play.

They will not report to the camp on time and this also is blamed on the NFF for not getting quality coaches for us. Nigeria has the resources to pay re- liable coaches and manage the coaches. They have always been giving us mediocre coaches. They can look inward; we have local coaches that can do it for us. We have so many coaches that have played well for us. Being a good footballer doesn’t make you a good coach but with what you have suffered and gained in African football, you cannot go to Europe and go and bring someone who is not familiar with African or Nigerian football and expect him to perform.

When (Clemens) Westerhof was in Nigeria, he used to go to stadiums all over the country watching matches and that is how he picked his players. But nowadays, coaches just watch matches abroad and they don’t watch our local players. He (Westerhof) had home-based players before foreign-based players. In our Nation Cup matches, the nucleus of the team was home-based and we only had about three or four professional players, Stephen Keshi, Rashidi Yekini and one or two others. Most of the coaches they are now employing are lazy, they only want to collect the money.

You mentioned the coaches now, but recently we have been having almost all our players not having African football mentality with most of them growing up outside the country, would you say that contributed to the problem of the team? That is what I have said. Most of them have not played in our league here in Nigeria before so they don’t know. If the coaches can invite some of the home-based players to give them chance to fight against the foreign players and toughen them up, at least you must have five or six home-based players in your first team and give them a fight for their money.

Some of our coaches just want the foreign-based players and we have never heard the name of some of these players here in Nigeria before. Only Victor Osimhen has played in Nigeria; Lukmon Ademola, Leon Balogun and others, I don’t know. Some of them just want to come and play with relaxed mind, they are not patriotic at all. Do you think the background of these players is another factor? Most of them have never played in our leagues. Osimhen started here and played and rose to this level. If we have like two or three people who have played at home, play the local leagues, they will perform. Most of them come from various cultures; Italian style, French style, England style and so on and so forth.

It will be difficult for them to blend. Most of them don’t report to camp on time. They will be in Nigeria frolicking around and they will report to camp a day before a match. Do you think the NFF should have a deliberate standard that says a certain percentage of the players should be from domestic league? It depends on NFF technical team. It is for them to pass it. I believe the director there, Austin Eguavoen, knows this because he started like this, he should put it in his report that this is what was done during his time and it should be included.

We always had home-based team that stayed at Obasanjo Farm while the foreign-based will be lodged at Sheraton; we sometimes played against each other and from there the team for a certain match will be picked. In the past we usually had good age grade teams, the U-17, 20 and 23, but things have changed now; we are out of the U-17, U-23 and have no trust in the current U-20 team in Argentina, is it that we are no longer good enough? Well, we are not always following our tradition. The set of Osimhen that played U-17, most of them are supposed to be in the U-23.

Where are they? Apart from Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze that are still playing, what of the others? Like this present U-17, in the next two years you won’t see most of them again. If they don’t have a club in Europe, they should stay at home and play for one team or another. Most of them will feel embarrassed and start running abroad to become professionals. Their going abroad is by luck. They don’t have patience. Some of our home-based, if they score two or three goals they will start running abroad and say that they are the highest goal scorers. Some of them are not patient enough.

You can be home-based and be playing for your national team provided you are playing in matches. To me, NFF is not keeping the boys and the boys want to go and play outside before their time. Could you describe the relationship between national team players in your days and the current team? Most of them are not in a right frame of mind together. If you ask some of them if they have the contact details of some of their teammates, they will tell you they don’t have. During our time in the national team, after each match, we come together to analyse it together either with water or mineral drinks and tell each other if we played well or not.

Nowadays, because of the attitude of the players, some will just leave the camp after a match, instead of going back to his club, he will be outside enjoying himself. They don’t flock together and that is another problem we have. You spent most of your career here in the Nigerian league, could you describe your days and the current state of the NPFL? The league now is not like our own time. There is money now and it is making them to be arrogant and misbehave. Someone who has not seen millions before is now collecting N700,000 monthly.

During our time we were collecting N3,500, N5,000 as bonus and we liked to play and die there. We always wanted to win matches and we encouraged ourselves. If we didn’t play well, we even fought ourselves right from the camp and on the bus and the dressing room. Now when they finish playing, because of the money and it’s not their personal clubs, they just go out. They don’t care about the bonus as long as their salary is complete. Our sponsor that time, Shola Lawrence, will call our coach and say ‘tell the captain that if they win this match let them go to Sheraton for buffet’ and N50,000 will be shared among all of us.

In Julius Berger, when the owner came to the camp, he would tell us who we were playing against and give us 18,000 for 18 players to share. When you have N1,000 that week- end and on Monday you will collect bonus, nobody will want to fumble. Bonus was what we were living on because salary is by end of the month. When you collect bonus every weekend, it was helpful. When you won a match, from Onikan Stadium to Idumota to your house, the money that you will collect before dispatching, you will keep it.

The next day, the players will come to my place and we will enjoy together and analyse the match. Most players didn’t like to train. After the match on Saturday or Sunday some of them will not report for training until Wednesday. During our time there was no money and we were dedicated but now there is a lot of money and no dedication. No commitment. That is why we don’t do well.

Looking at some of these clubs, after winning the league title, they will go and bring a new set of players, how are they supposed to learn and blend? That is another thing that is affecting our clubs. Only Rivers United got to the quarterfinal. Most of the teams during our time got to the semifinals and finals. I played in the semifinal of the Cup Winners Cup as it was called at the time, I was with Stores then; then the final with Julius Berger in 1995, I was the highest goal scorer, I scored six goals both home and away. We lost in the finals against JS Kabylie of Algeria.

We had a lot of teams that went to play continental. What is Taiwo Oloyede into at the moment? After my football career, I made up my mind to impart what I learned to the youth so that they can benefit. I have seen the results. Most of my players are in Europe and some of them have played for the Super Eagles. Ebenezer Odunlami is one of them, now I work with an academy in Ikorodu, Vino Gano Football Academy. The owner is Ganiu Hassan, the younger brother of the current Chairman of the Lagos State Football Coaches Association, Tairu Hassan.

How did you come into football and what was your parents’ reaction to your choice of career? I come from a football family. My late dad was also a footballer and he was the first Secretary General of the Ikeja Divisional Footballers Association. He brought up some notable players like Henry Nwosu, Taiwo Afinnih, Stephen Keshi, Tajudeen Disu – all played under him. He was also a staunch supporter of Stationery Stores. Whenever they were playing, I was always there with him.

He was their team manager in 1978 when they went for the FA CUP final. My senior brother was also a footballer, that time he was playing for NEPA, his name is Jide Oloyede. While I was playing for the Golden Eaglets in 1985, he was playing for the Flying Eagles at the same time we also played for the same team together at a time, we were together at IBWA, before he left for First Bank.

So, like I said, I came from a football family. Any time Stationery Stores was playing against NEPA, if NEPA defeated us, no food for anybody at home that night, but if it was a win for Stores, then everyone will be happy. It’s just a painful thing that I don’t have a son or daughter that want to follow in my footsteps, most of my children are girls. Most of them are living with their grandmother. They are not allowed to play.

The way they treated girls who played at that time is the reason I don’t allow my girls to play football. What I suffered I don’t want my girls to suffer the same but I am looking forward to my grandchildren now so that they can continue with that Oloyede legacy.