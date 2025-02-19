Current Eagles Lack Identity, Says Olisadebe

Share

Ex-Polish international, Emmanuel Olisadebe, has said the Super Eagles of Nigeria, at the moment, lack identity and there is a need to restore the old glory of the team to achieve success.

Speaking in Lagos yesterday, the former Olympiacos striker said with the coming of a new coach, who is also from another West African country; Mali, the three-time Africa Cup of Nations winners might regain their magic.

“Nigerian football for me now doesn’t have an identity like we used to have,” he said. “In the past, after 90 minutes you see very good skills and pick one or two performances on the field, but now, we try to play very efficient football like the whites and for us, it’s kind of sad to watch a 90-minute game and just see passing after passing without any special performance.

“As a Nigerian, we want to see good wingers because we all know our strength is always from the wings, as Nigerians, we want to see very good midfielders like (Austin) Okocha and (Sunday) Oliseh, but we are not doing that again.

For me, I believe it’s affecting our football. “Now that we have a new coach (Eric Chelle) from West Africa now, which is the Malian guy, maybe that will help us play that kind of football again.”

He added that it is going to be difficult for the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as they are currently occupying the fifth position in their group.

