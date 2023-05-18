Current Challenges, Opportunity To Create New Nigeria, Aisha Buhari Tells Govs’ Wives

The wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha Buhari, has charged wives of incoming governors, to put aside their differences and work for the progress of the country.

Mrs Buhari while speaking at capacity building for wives of returning and newly elected governors in Abuja on Thursday, stated that the differences and challenges should not deter them to serve Nigeria.

“Our ‘renewed hope’ is a vision that requires capacity building and strategies for more impactful democratic change and inclusion.

“Our commitments to democracy as wives and leaders require collective efforts to build a strong foundation for democratic governance.

“This summit, therefore, provides an avenue in acquiring ideas for promoting excellence and innovation in all our processes of governance,” she added.

The outgoing first lady expressed the hope that the summit would provide the participants with the opportunities “to fine-tune their collective vision for more effective democratisation.”

Aisha Buhari charged the wives of the incoming governors to give more support to their husbands in order to ensure the delivery of good governance.

“We should remember that our duty first, is to serve our communities and to do so, we must remain committed to the development of a new Nigeria.

“The call to action is to take a lead in promoting democracy and gender participation of women in politics and governance.

“I, therefore, urge you to translate the brilliant ideals of today’s summit and utilize them to promote women’s rights and empowerment.

“I must emphasise that it is important to translate our gender policy into action. Our ‘vision’ of building a better Nigeria should start from our states and through you as we lay a foundation for greater Nigeria.

“Let us try and turn our current challenges into opportunities for creating a new Nigerian that is safe, secure and sustainable.

“It is through your support and dedication to helping women and the girl-child that their dreams can be actualized and potentials become realizable. It is doable and I know You can do it.

Chair of the Nigeria Governors’ Wives Forum (NGWF) Mrs. Tambuwal, in her remark, noted that first ladies have been instrumental in shaping and influencing the course of the nation, to effect meaningful change in their communities.

She stated that the current set of first ladies has consistently demonstrated their ability to make a difference in the lives of those around them.

Mrs Tambuwal urged the wives of incoming governors to use the opportunity “to effect change, uplift communities, and to foster unity.

“Your unique voices, experiences, and passions will undoubtedly shape the narrative of your time as first ladies. Use this privilege wisely, for the power of your influence can be transformative.

“Let us remember the power of our collective efforts. By collaborating, sharing best practices, and supporting one another, we can create a ripple effect that transcends state lines. Together, we can lead with a commitment to the betterment of our communities.

“Together, we will continue to make a difference in the lives of our citizens, as we continue to partner for good governance at the subnational.”