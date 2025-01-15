‘Current Account Surplus To Moderate To 5.7% Of GDP This Year’

Share

Increased imports, occasioned by the reduced naira exchange rate volatility, will result in the upward trend in Nigeria’s current account surplus moderating to 5.7 per cent this year, despite gains from domestic refining, FBNQuest Research has said.

The firm made the prediction in a report which focused on latest data on the country’s Balance of Payments (BoP) recently released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The report stated: “The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) data on Nigeria’s Balance of Payments (BoP) shows that Nigeria’s Current Account (CA) produced a net surplus of $6.1 billion in Q3’24, up from a revised net surplus of $3.9 billion in Q2’24 and $1.5 billion in the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

“The CA surplus in Q3’24 marks the eighth consecutive quarter of surplus. In relative terms, the absolute value of the surplus is equivalent to 13.0 per cent of GDP, compared with the 8.7 per cent recorded in the preceding quarter.

This is the highest surplus as a percentage of GDP recorded in the data series, surpassing the record surplus from Q2.”

It further said: “Positive developments across all its components drove the quarteron-quarter (QoQ) improvement in the CA. Beginning with the merchandise trade, the net credit on the trade account improved to $4.3 billion (9.2% of GDP), up from a revised surplus of $3.3 billion (7.4% of GDP) in Q2’24.

“Although merchandise exports improved, the trade account’s higher credit was primarily driven by a reduction in imports, which fell from $8.8 billion to $9.6 billion in Q2’24.

“Oil and gas exports accounted for 86 per cent of merchandise exports, or $11.2 billion, in Q3 2024. However, its share of imports declined to 33 per cent, or $2.9 billion, from $3.8 billion in Q2’24.

“The services account, which typically runs a net deficit, recorded a lower net deficit of -$3.2 billion from -$3.5 billion in the prior quarter.

“Also, the income account recorded a reduced net deficit of -$1.1 billion, down from -$1.8 billion in Q2’24, driven by an increase in investment income from $1.4 billion from $788 million in the previous quarter.

