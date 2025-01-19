Currency Swap: How Nigeria’s trade imbalance with China limits gains – Muda Yusuf, others

Share

The China and Nigeria currency swap agreement, currently valued at 15 billion Yuan (about $2.09 billion), was recently renewed to enhance trade and investment between the two countries. PAUL OGBUOKIRI, however, reports that aside from reduction of dependence on US$, Nigeria will never benefit maximally from the agreement until the huge trade imbalance in favour of China is addressed

President Bola Tinubu last week called on the Chinese Government to increase the $2.09 billion currency swap deal with Nigeria to enhance trade and investment among the two countries. Analysts however say the renewal of Nigeria’s bilateral currency swap agreement with China would strengthen the Naira by increasing its demand by 2025.

This came as shortly after the announcement of the renewal, the Naira strengthened against the Dollar, trading at N1, 535 per Dollar compared to N1, 537 in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), according to data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) jointly announced the renewal, marking a deepening of financial and economic ties between the two countries.

The renewed agreement is valued at N3.28 trillion, equivalent to approximately ¥15 billion or $2.09 billion, and will remain valid for three years, with the possibility of further renewal based on mutual consent.

According to the CBN, the currency swaps agreement commenced in July 2018. It expired but was renewed in April 2021. The sum of CNY 15.00 billion was the overdraft amount usable within the year.

Since its renewal, CNY9 billion had been drawn, CNY6 billion utilised and CNY3 billion outstanding.

Out of the CNY6.00 billion utilised, the sum of CNY5.10 billion had been repaid, while CNY2.10 billion had not been utilised, leaving CNY900.00 million yet to be repaid, the CBN stated in 2023.

The currency swap framework aims to facilitate smoother financial transactions between the two nations by enabling direct exchanges of the Naira and Yuan without reliance on a third-party currency like the U.S. dollar.

According to a statement by the People’s Bank of China, the renewed agreement was expected to enhance bilateral trade and investment. “This renewal underscores our commitment to deepening trade and economic cooperation between Nigeria and China,” the statement noted.

The arrangement simplifies trade processes by giving businesses in both countries easier access to local currencies. This reduces transaction costs and promotes the use of the Naira and Yuan in international trade, moving away from over-reliance on the Dollar.

Consul General, Yan Yuqing, highlighted the broader benefits of this initiative, saying: “In the future, we will continue to vigorously promote the export of high-quality Nigerian agricultural products and mineral resources to China, fostering stable and balanced growth in bilateral trade.”

Speaking on the implications of the swap, Ayodele Akinwunmi, senior relationship manager at FSDH Merchant Bank, emphasised the potential of the deal to stabilise the Naira.

“The initiative to conduct trade transactions between Nigeria and China using the Yuan, instead of the U.S. Dollar, has the potential to strengthen the Naira. The logic is straightforward as it shifts a significant portion of Nigeria’s trade with China from the Dollar to the Yuan, reducing the demand for Dollars. When demand for a currency decreases while supply remains constant, its value depreciates relative to other currencies, leading to an appreciation of the Naira.”

Akinwunmi noted that proper implementation and adherence to agreements were critical to the success of this policy.

He said: “While this initiative has been in place for six years, its impact has been limited by systemic issues. However, under the current administration, there are promising signs of improvement. Fiscal and monetary authorities are working to ensure transparency and discipline in the foreign exchange market.”

Negligible impact

Seemingly unexcited by the deal, the CEO of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr Muda Yusuf, dispelled all the excitement about the renewed deal, saying the overall impact of the currency swap was minimal.

He explained: “Over 90 per cent of our trade is still conducted in Dollars. Even Chinese exporters often demand payment in Dollars. The volume of trade conducted in Naira is less than five per cent of our total trade, and trade with China accounts for an even smaller proportion, probably less than two per cent.”

Yusuf quantified the arrangement’s scale, stating: “We are talking about N3.28 trillion worth of trade over three years, which averages around N1 trillion per year. When converted, that’s less than $100 million annually, a negligible fraction compared to our total trade volume of over $17 billion. While this initiative is commendable, its material impact on the Naira and the exchange rate remains negligible.”

Nigeria China bilateral trade

Although Nigeria-China trade has grown exponentially over the last few decades, the two countries’ trade relations have remained disproportionately in favour of China. Nigeria is a perennial importer of Chinese goods, thus giving rise to capital flight and the weakening of the Nigerian manufacturing sector.

The key question is how this trade imbalance can be remedied. Data sourced from the Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC) on China-Nigeria Trade indicated that over the past five years, the exports of China to Nigeria have increased at an annualized rate of 11.9 per cent, from $12.2 billion in 2017 to $21.4 billion in 2022.

In 2022, the main products that China exported to Nigeria were Non-Knit Women’s Suits ($792 million), Rubber Footwear ($566 million), and Broadcasting Equipment ($503 million).

In the same year, Nigeria exported $1.52 billion to China. The main products that Nigeria exported to China were Petroleum Gas ($451 million), Crude Petroleum ($299 million), and Lead Ore ($94.6 million). Over these reviewed five years, the exports of Nigeria to China decreased at an annualized rate of 00.13 per cent, from $1.56 billion in 2017 to $1.52 billion in 2022.

The trade imbalance worsened in the last two years, as between November 2023 and November 2024, the exports of China have increased by $333 million (22.5 per cent) from $1.48 billion to $1.81 billion, while imports decreased by $-80.2 million (-33.8 per cent) from $237 million to $157 million in November 2024 alone.

Meanwhile, the Consul General of China, Yan Yuing, recently disclosed in Lagos that trade volume between Nigeria and China was $17.25 billion in Q3 2023.

Sunday Telegraph notes that further disaggregation of the figures reveals a substantial trade imbalance between both countries with Chinese exports to Nigeria amounting to $15.67 billion but Nigeria exports to China accounting for a mere $1.58 billion; saying the trend has however been the norm for many years.

KPMG analysts indicated that in 2019, Nigeria imported goods worth N4.32 trillion from China. However, in 2020, this value decreased to N3.23 trillion due to various factors, including the COVID 19 pandemic. By 2021, imports surged to N5.16 trillion and to N5.81 trillion in 2022. As of the first half of 2023, Nigeria’s imports from China stood at N2.57 trillion.

Between 2019 and 2022, imports from China averaged 25 per cent of total imports into the country whereas exports to China averaged 3.3 per cent, which is very low compared to the imports.

Total exports to China stood at N0.5 trillion in 2019 and increased to N0.73 trillion in 2021 before declining significantly to N0.35 trillion in 2022. As at half year 2023, Nigerian exports to China stood at N0.25 trillion.

Accordingly, while China is Nigeria’s largest import origin, it is not among the top 10 countries to which Nigeria exports goods. The trade relationship between Nigeria and China is therefore substantially skewed negatively against Nigeria. Although Chinese imports into Nigeria had always outpaced Nigeria’s exports to China, the sharp surge since 2019 may be connected to the infrastructure loans and support Nigeria has been receiving from China, especially since 2019, which mandates the use of Chinese equipment and products for construction.

KPMG noted that the weak rebound of the Chinese economy from its slowing growth caused by sluggish consumer spending and its property market crises could mean that the trade volume, which stood at $17.25 billion at the end of Q3 2023, could fall far short of the $23.9 billion recorded in 2022 by the end of the year, suggesting a weaker demand for Nigerian exports to China.

“Despite our recognition of the credit and infrastructural development gains produced by Nigeria’s growing ties with China, we maintain that there is a need to revisit the trade dimension of this bilateral relationship to ensure a fairer trade balance. In terms of trade flow, for example, about 90 per cent of the total trade volume represented Chinese exports of consumer and manufactured goods to Nigerian markets from Q1-Q3 2023 while less than 10 per cent of the trade value represented exports dominated by primary products from Nigeria to the Chinese economy. In addition to other potential negative consequences to domestic growth and FX demand and instability, this persistent skewness in trade pattern has long-term implications for employment generation and Nigeria’s reliance on Chinese imports also makes it vulnerable to external shocks because any disruption in China’s supply chains or production might have an immediate impact on Nigeria’s ability to get vital imported consumer goods and business production inputs.

“There is therefore a need for Nigeria to emphasize the production of a diversified set of internationally competitive goods that meet global standards and are equally fit for Chinese markets. In addition, the government should enable the development of local manufacturing industries, improve the general ease of doing business, and strategically increase the dominance of equipment, machinery and technology in its import basket,” says KPMG analysts.

Addressing trade imbalance

To address the trade imbalance between Nigeria and China, the Acting Director of Research and Studies, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Dr. Efem Nkam Ubi, said that Nigeria must first address its problem of industrialization.

“Industrialization is a sine-qua-non for development and a favourable balance of trade. Highly industrialised countries have undue advantage over their less industrialised counterparts in the area of trade. Lack of industrialisation has perpetually kept developing countries underdeveloped and with diminished living standards.”

According to him, lack of industrialisation is what has perpetually kept Nigeria as an exporter of commodities and importer of manufactured goods from China. Hence, the resulting trade deficit.

“For Nigeria to improve its balance of trade with China, it must focus on increasing its technology adoption and industrialisation. In other words, Nigeria needs to cut down its dependency on importation of manufactured goods from China and other more industrialised nations.”

“The second factor entails escaping the commodity trap. Nigeria only exports about 10 per cent of its manufactured goods as against 90 per cent of crude oil and other raw materials. The ramification of this is two-fold. First, any negative fluctuation in the prices of the commodities at the international markets would drastically affect Nigeria’s trade balance, not just with China but also with some of its trading partners. Second, if a country is not buying much of Nigeria’s oil, this would affect Nigeria’s trade balance with that country. This is the case with Nigeria-China trade. China’s crude oil import from Nigeria has been negligible. It accounted for 2 per cent of Nigeria’s total crude oil export in 2014 and 3 per cent in 2015. What the Nigerian government should do is to diversify its economy to boost exports,” Dr Ubi stated.

He emphasized that a third critical factor to be addressed is the lack of productive infrastructure in Nigeria. According to the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Report 2018, part of the reason Nigeria ranks 145th out of 190 countries is the country’s huge infrastructural deficit.

To this end, he said that for Nigeria to benefit from international trade and to bring its trade deficit with China to a minimum, the country must revamp its infrastructure, especially its railways, roads and aviation networks. This will provide easy accessibility to areas of production and markets.

He added that for Nigeria’s trade balance with China to improve, the Chinese government needs to declare its readiness to encourage Chinese companies to “outsource and off-shore” to Nigeria.

