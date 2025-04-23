Currency Swap Enhancing Chinese, Nigerian Maritime Trade

Share

Maritime stakeholders have been assured that the industry will benefit from the Nigeria-China currency swap agreement as it is expected to streamline port processes, lower shipping costs, and improve access to trade finance instruments, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

In 2024, the exchange rate used by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for calculating import duties experienced significant fluctuations, with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directing a total of 28 different spot rates.

For instance, the fluctuations in the exchange rate ranged from N951.94/$1 to N1,662.35/$1 in the first quarter alone, leading to increased costs for importers and raised concerns about the impact on the pricing of imported goods.

However, last week, CBN told stakeholders in the port industry that the Nigeria-China currency swap agreement would be a gamechanger for the nation’s maritime sector, saying that the deal would reduce shipping costs, ease foreign exchange pressure and enhance trade efficiency between both countries.

In addition, the Governor of CBN, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, described the bilateral currency swap agreement as a significant policy tool designed to enhance exchange rate stability, facilitate trade and deepen financial integration between both nations.

The CBN governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Finance and Strategy, Mr Anthony Ogufere, at a breakfast meeting organised by the Maritime Reporters’ Association of Nigeria (MARAN) with the theme:

“The Nigeria-China Currency Swap Deal and its implications on the Nigerian maritime industry,” recalled that the currency swap agreement, that was first signed in 2018 and renewed twice, most recently in December 2024, had enabled Nigerian and Chinese businesses to transact directly in naira.

He said that the initial deal, valued at 15 billion Chinese Yuan (about $2.5 billion), had since served as a platform for reducing transaction costs, mitigating foreign exchange risks and accelerating trade settlements.

He revealed that China emerged as Nigeria’s largest trading partner by the end of 2024, accounting for around 35 per cent of total imports, with bilateral trade volumes reaching $11.58 billion.

Furthermore, the CBN governor noted that the industry stands to benefit from streamlined port processes, lower shipping costs, and improved access to trade finance instruments, stressing that the ease of transacting in local currencies would offer financial predictability and reduce delays for shipping and logistics businesses.

Moreover, he cited the Lekki Deep Sea Port that was built by Chinese firms under the Belt and Road Initiative as a successful example of China’s growing interest and investment in Nigeria’s maritime infrastructure, hinting at the potential for Nigerian shipping companies to explore vessel financing and procurement opportunities with Chinese shipbuilders, supported by yuan liquidity.

Notwithstanding its benefits, Cardoso called for increased sensitisation by financial institutions, greater adoption of yuandenominated transactions, and a concerted effort to boost non-oil exports to China.

Implication

Also, a Representative of Nigeria -China Strategic Partnership, Mr Martins Olajide in his paper presentation called for caution in viewing the Nigeria-China currency swap deal as a lasting solution to the country’s currency woes.

Olajide’s comprehensive paper examined the implications of the bilateral agreement on Nigeria’s maritime industry, port systems, trade logistics and the broader macroeconomic environment.

While delivering his opening remarks, the Chairman of the event, who is also the Chairman of the Customs Consultative Council (CCC), Aare Hakeem Olarenwaju, identified exchange rate volatility as a major driver of rising prices in Nigeria, calling for greater awareness of alternative currency options to ease the country’s dependence on the U.S. dollar.

According to him, Nigeria’s over-reliance on the dollar has continued to fuel price increases for goods and services.

Olarenwaju emphasised the importance of information dissemination, especially by the media, in educating the public about currency alternatives like the Chinese yuan through initiatives such as the Nigeria-China swap deal.

He said understanding these alternatives could help reduce pressure on the dollar and contribute to more stable economic conditions. Olarenwaju explained: “Every day, we see the skyrocketing of prices.

I did a fact-finding on some products, and I found that in other countries, prices have remained stable over the last 10 years. But in Nigeria, the same items are still very expensive, mostly because of exchange rate fluctuations.

“You can’t determine what the price of goods will be in the next one hour. Today it’s N1,600 to a dollar, the next three hours it could be N1,700 or N1,500. And who bears the brunt? The endusers—the common people.”

Also, the MARAN President, Mr Godfrey Bivbere noted that the renewed bilateral currency swap deal between Nigeria and the People’s Republic of China offers promising opportunities to enhance trade efficiency, reduce transaction costs, and deepen economic ties between both nations, warning that these benefits must be weighed carefully against the challenges of rising debt and increasing foreign influence.

He urged critical stakeholders in the maritime and trade sectors to engage in balanced and informed discussions on the implications of the Nigeria-China currency swap agreement.

Last line

There is need for Nigeria to prioritise the development of its industrial base, add value to its agricultural exports in order to reduce over reliance on imported goods. Without this, the currency swap deal may only reinforce economic dependence on China.

