Curious Kid Breaches White House Fence

On Wednesday evening a young child managed to slip through the iron fencing on the North Lawn of the White House, briefly breaching the secure perimeter.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m., just an hour after President Donald Trump’s announcement on auto tariffs. Secret Service agents swiftly responded, retrieving the child and reuniting him with his parents “without incident,” according to spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi.

Footage shared on social media shows an armed officer carrying the child, dressed in a blue hoodie, across the lawn before handing him over to another agent. This isn’t the first time a child has breached the White House fencing.

In April 2023, a toddler also squeezed through the barrier, prompting a similar response from security personnel.

The $64 million fence, standing at 13 feet tall, was upgraded recently to enhance safety, but its wider gaps between posts have occasionally allowed small children to slip through.

