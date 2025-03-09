Curfew: Call For Alaafin’s Arrest Malicious – Aide

Share

The media office of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade, has described the call by a Muslim group, Yoruba Muslims for Freedom (YMF) for the arrest and prosecution of the monarch over imposition of Ipebi curfew as an act of malice, a tendentious one capable of inflaming tension and causing religious disharmony in the peaceful town.

The assertion was sequel to Saturday’s press briefing by the group led by Lateef Akinwale in which he had said, “We the people of Oyo and the defenders of fundamental freedoms, condemned in the strongest possible terms the unlawful and autocratic declaration of a curfew imposed by the Alàáfin of Oyo, One Abimbola Akeem Owoade.

“This arbitrary curfew, declared by a non-state actor stands null and void. No part of the Nigerian Constitution empowered a monarch to declare curfew anywhere in the country.

“Curfew is within the power of a civil government, it is not within the power of any traditional ruler. Only the President or the governor can declare a curfew.

“The Alàáfin is not a sovereign ruler of the land; he is a traditional figure who holds no legal or constitutional authority to declare such sweeping restrictions over the people.

“By unilaterally attempting to impose a curfew, he is creating a state within a state, an authoritarian mini-empire that operates outside of the rule of law, ignoring the basic principles of democratic governance and individual freedoms.

“This is an affront to the sovereignty of the Nigerian state, and to the fundamental rights of every citizen who resides within Oyo Township.”

According to the office of the Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin of Oyo in a reaction signed by Bode Durojaiye, and made available to journalists in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, the Muslim group had called on the Directorate of the State Security (DSS) to immediately arrest and prosecute the Alaafin of Oyo for creating a “state inside a state”.

According to him, the media briefing was described as “malicious, tendentious, unfounded and a calculated attempt to inflame tension capable of causing religious disharmony.

“If not for mischief making, the Muslim community group must be oblivious about Oyo traditional monarchical system, hence the need to properly educate and inform the group to discontinue defecating the media with misinformation.

“It is customary in Oyo traditional monarchical system that during the period of Oro Ipebi (mandatory traditional rites) restriction of movement must be enforced, hence the imposition of the curfew.

“The curfew which was initially imposed between the hours of 8pm and 6pm, was adjusted to hours of 10pm and 6am on the orders of the Alaafin.”

The curfew, according to the Alaafin, needed to be adjusted to accommodate Ramadan.

This includes allowing for the early morning Fajr prayer and the evening Taraweeh prayer, which are important for Muslims during this fasting month.

“So, what is unconstitutional in the declaration of curfew, and why is it a blatant attempt to suppress the freedoms of the people, and a direct violation of their rights to free movement, autonomy, and liberty, when customary laws are alien to the Nigerian constitution ?

” Why are traditional institutions so important to government and why are there custodians of culture and traditions?

“The arrest and detention of those who defy the restriction order was aimed strictly for adherence to the curfew imposition and neither a threat for chaos in the peaceful Pace setter State.

“In fact, the good people of the serene town have been adhering to the restriction order without affectionate or ill will, as Christians, Muslims and traditional religious faithful obey the order without any coercion”,?

Durojaiye went further to say that , “Alaafin Adeyemi is of the conviction that peace, a fundamental human aspiration, is the cornerstone of individual, communal, and global well-being.

“The absence of peace can lead to devastating consequences, including conflict, displacement, and human suffering. In today’s interconnected world, the importance of peace cannot be overstated.

“Peace, the Monarch stressed, is not an idealistic dream; it is a pragmatic necessity. Its benefits are undeniable, and its absence has devastating consequences. As individuals, communities, and nations, we must strive for peace, addressing the challenges and working together towards a harmonious world.

“Peaceful coexistence , Alaafin insisted, foster’s social cohesion: shared values, mutual respect, while promoting conflict resolution: dialogue, mediation, encourage diversity, inclusion, and tolerance”.

Durojaiye asserted that calling for the arrest of the Alaafin by the Muslim group is not only laughable, an overstatement, but a blatant disregard to the Islamic injunction on respect to the authorities, especially traditional rulers.

