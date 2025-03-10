Curbing Upsurge In Rights Abuse

Share

TUNDE OYESINA writes that lawyers have called for the immediate enactment and implementation of protective legislations to stem the rising tide of rights abuse across the country

Some senior lawyers have expressed deep concerns over the unabated cases of rights abuse across the country The lawyers noted that the myriad of unconstitutional and politically-motivated moves resulting in the infringement of rights to freedom of expression, dignity of human persons and liberty, if not checked, could lead to complete state of lawlessness.

The men of the wig and gown spoke at the weekend on the heels of a report by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) which indicated that complaints of human rights violations in Nigeria rise by 25 per cent in February.

Presenting the February 2025 human rights dashboard in Abuja, Executive Secretary of NHRC, Dr. Tony Ojukwu (SAN), said 205,364 complaints of rights violation were received by the Commission in the month, as against the 169,850 complaints received in January. The NHRC Human Rights Dashboard provides a breakdown of the human rights situation in the country. The dashboard is presented on a monthly basis.

While noting that Nigeria is experiencing a disturbing trend whereby human rights complaints received by the NHRC has continued to rise, Ojukwu said the February dashboard highlighted mass killings and abductions in the North-West and North-Central, cult related killings, inter and intra communal violence, extra judicial killings by the police and the Armed Forces, resurgence of Boko Haram related attacks and increase in rape cases.

A total of 341 complaints relating to rape were recorded in February 2025. There were also 136 cases of sexual violence. In the same month. The Commission also received 6,954 complaints of domestic violence in the month.

Child abandonment spiked in February 2025, with about 1400 cases recorded. One hundred and ninety-one killings were recorded in the month, including 45 deaths from communal clashes. One hundred and forty-four abductions were also reported. A total of 121 deaths in vehicle related accidents were reported in the month under consideration.

Highlighting human rights issues in focus in February 2025, the NHRC raised the alarm over a rise in suicide cases, and attacks on academic communities, in addition to regular topics such as cultism, extra-judicial killings and deaths by accident.

As some state governments struggle with insecurity and crime in their domains, the Commission expressed concern that some legislations and policies introduced to address the challenges pose threats to citizens’ human rights. Ojukwu said: “February also witnessed the enactment of several laws with significant human rights implications.

Among them, we saw the Edo State Secret Cult and Similar Activities (Prohibition) Law 2025, the Anambra Homeland Security Law 2025, and the Edo State Kidnapping Prohibition Law 2025. These laws promote severe penalties, including the death penalty, for individuals involved in cultism, kidnapping, particularly those linked to ritualistic activities.

“While we understand the sentiments and the need for strong measures against such heinous acts, it is crucial to ensure that the rights of the accused are upheld, and that justice is administered in a manner consistent with international human rights standards.

“Additionally, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control (NAFDAC) proposed death penalty on counterfeit drugs continues to raise concerns regarding the balance between punishment and human rights”.

Ojukwu also spoke of the need to effectively address the disturbing issue of child abandonment, a problem which is tied to the severe economic hardship in the country. He said a Child Safeguarding Policy has been established by the NHRC to help address the problem.

“The disturbing trend of child abandonment remains largely unaddressed with an upsurge in reported cases to our offices. In a bid to support our work as frontline human rights defenders in dealing with issues of women and children, the NHRC has approved a Child Safeguarding Policy.

“The policy is aimed at protection of children and young persons who use the services of the NHRC from harm and ensure they are treated with dignity and their human rights protected,” Ojukwu added. With security agencies continuing to be the subjects of majority of rights violation complaints, the NHRC boss insisted on the need for accountability in law enforcement.

He said, “This month, we have received a total of 205,364 complaints, underscoring the ongoing challenges we face in securing human rights for all Nigerians. Notably, violations involving state actors continue to top the list, which remains a grave concern.

“Despite our collective efforts, there are still instances where those entrusted with enforcing the law end up being perpetrators of violations themselves. “This reality calls for a renewed emphasis on accountability, particularly within law enforcement agencies. The use of power must always align with human rights standards, and any abuses must be swiftly addressed.”

FG’s panel report on rights abuse

In a related development, the Chairman of the defunct Special Independent Investigative Panel on human rights violation in counter insurgency operations in the North- East, Justice Abdu Aboki (rtd) had presented his committee report to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice .

According to him, “the Special Independent Investigative Panel was established by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in response to serious allegations of human rights violations in Counter Insurgency Operations in the North-East, as reported by Reuters in December 2022.

“The task we faced was both challenging and critical, given the nature of the allegations and the complex security landscape of the areas in which the investigations were conducted.

“Despite the difficulties faced, including the non-appearance of Reuters, who reported the allegations, and a lack of cooperation from certain international organizations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross and Médecins Sans Frontières— who were key to our investigations in the North-East—the Panel remained committed and carried out its mandate with the highest level of diligence, impartiality, and adherence to the principles of justice and fairness.

“Our extensive investigation spanned 18 months across twenty field locations and involved the collection of 199 testimonies, along with the analysis of crucial documents and records from state hospitals and the Nigerian military. “The report, which has been presented to the NHRC, is a product of rigorous factfinding and presents a comprehensive account of our findings.

It highlights several systemic challenges, including poor record-keeping in both state and military hospitals and the overcrowded conditions of detainees at Giwa Barracks, which is closely linked to difficulties in the prosecution of suspects detained within the facility.

“Beyond documenting our findings, this report contains critical recommendations that we believe, if implemented, will significantly enhance Nigeria’s counter-insurgency operations while upholding human rights and strengthening our criminal justice system.

“It is in this light that we are here today— not only to present this report to you as the Chief Law Officer of the Federation, but to emphasize the need for its urgent implementation by the Federal Government, the Nigerian Military, and other relevant stakeholders.

“We strongly urge that the recommendations be given due consideration, as their implementation will not only serve justice, but will also reinforce Nigeria’s commitment to human rights, accountability, and the rule of law in military operations”. Speaking on the report, NHRC boss, Ojukwu noted that the panel’s report, in particular, its findings and recommendations offer both clarity and a call for action.

“They underscore the complexities and human costs of counter-insurgency operations in Nigeria’s North-East and provide a blueprint for meaningful reform. “They highlight the urgent need for transparency within our security forces and the establishment of mechanisms to protect civilians.

The NHRC is resolute in its commitment to the implementation of this report, and in particular redoubling our collective efforts towards integrating human rights principles into military and counter-insurgency operations across Nigeria. “The NHRC has in addition, embarked upon series of public consultations and conversations on the report.

The first of these took place in Maiduguri followed by a Civil Military Forum where the report and its implementation strategies were discussed with all stakeholders”, he said.

New Telegraph law recalled that in a three part report, Reuters alleged that the Nigerian Military conducted illegal and forced termination of 10,000 pregnancies, extrajudicial killing of children, and the violation of the rights of women through targeted attacks during counter-insurgency operations in the North-East.

Lawyers position

Speaking on how to curb the upsurge in rights abuse, a Senior lawyer, Abiodun Olugbemide called for the enactment and implementation of protective legislation . According to him, “the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act of 2015 (VAPP Act) is a pivotal law aimed at eliminating violence in both private and public spheres.

“It addresses various forms of abuse, including rape, domestic violence and harmful traditional practices. “However, the effectiveness of the VAPP Act is contingent upon its adoption and enforcement by individual states.

“As of recent reports, several Northern states have yet to domesticate this Act, leaving gaps in legal protection against gender-based violence. “I humbly advocate for the widespread adoption and rigorous implementation of the VAPP Act across all states to ensure comprehensive legal safeguards for victims”.

Reacting to incidents of brutality by security personel, another senior lawyer, Onesimus Ruya, called for mandatory mental health evaluations of law enforcement officers.

“Regular mental health screenings can help identify officers prone to excessive violence and provide necessary intervention.

“Nigerian security personnel, especially those engaged in counter-insurgency operations in the North, are often exposed to highstress environments, trauma and violence.

“Many officers do not receive adequate psychological support, leading to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other mental health challenges.

“Ensuring that armed personnel are mentally stable will reduce cases of wrongful shootings and accidental discharges. “Implementing mental health evaluations can be part of broader security personel reforms that restore public confidence in security agencies.

“Security officers should undergo mental health screenings before recruitment, during service, and after exposure to traumatic incidents. Annual or bi-annual mental health checks should be made mandatory.

“Officers exposed to violent incidents should receive mandatory therapy sessions and counseling to prevent long-term psychological damage.

“Mental health support should be integrated into security personnel training and professional development programs”, Ruya said. In his comments, a rights activist, Bright Enado, said:

“Until the legal profession begins to take objection to every violations of human rights, including self violations, and begin to apply sanctions, the government will continue to violate human rights with such impunity and audacity of arrogance.

“We have not even looked at our fundamental right to freedom from fear; freedom from fear is on daily basis in jeopardy. If you are moving on the road, you are afraid you will be kidnapped.

Judges are not spared; political class are not spared; security men are not spared. So, every right that is available to we as human beings are on daily basis in jeopardy”.

On his part, a senior lawyer, Timilehin Ojo, expressed worries about the upsurge in violations of human rights by security agencies in Nigeria with several cases of arrests, torture of detainees, prolonged detention of suspects without trial, extra-judicial killings, extortion and disregard of court orders.

“I have observed the myriad of unconstitutional and politically-motivated moves resulting in the infringement of right to freedom of expression, right to dignity of human persons, right to liberty and so on, which could lead to complete state of lawlessness. “There should be an enlightenment campaigm for the citizenry on their human rights to reduce the level of abuses in the society”, Ojo said.

