Curbing Tax Waiver Abuse For Economic Growth

The Federal Government is losing more funds via tax incentives and waivers. An instrument designed to encourage investment, boost production and ultimately a pathway to job creation, tax waiver is serially being misapplied in Nigeria. It is orchestrating leaks in the financial system, causing the Federal Government to lose trillion naira worth in revenue. Every administration is conscious of perforation embedding in tax incentives and waivers. Yet, none is courageous to halt what has become a financial hemorrhage.

Tax incentives or waivers are government’s measures intended to encourage individuals and businesses to save money by reducing the amount of tax that they have to pay. This is to allow such businesses genuinely gain momentum and plough back accrued gains into the economy. Experiences have proven that gov- ernment gestures are never reciprocated by beneficiary businesses. A recent disclosure by the government estimated that over N6 trillion worth of tax incentives, waivers were granted to businesses.

Tax holiday

A fiscal policy instrument, tax incentives and waivers are forfeited revenues of the government. Government grants tax incentives, waivers via two of its most important windows – Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS). Described as an incentivised policy, waivers, when correctly applied, are capable of stimulating economic growth. Implication of revenue losses to the government from indiscriminate grant of tax incentives was underscored last week by Nigeria Customs Service.

The Service estimated that the government lost over N1.3 trillion to waivers, a concession granted to investors in 2023. Customs’ disclosure was by a representative of NCS’ Comptroller General, Adewale Adeniyi- Deputy Comptroller General, Mba Musa, during a session with the Senate Joint Committees on Finance, Appropriations, National Planning, Local and Foreign Debt on the 2024-2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).

Customs said concessions had significantly reduced the revenue generation of Customs. The Chairman of the Joint Committee, Senator Sani Musa, said the Senate would launch an investigation into waivers and concessions the Federal Government granted some investors in the country. “We would review the waivers and make recommendations. By now, you should be meeting up on your projected target, if there are no waivers,” he said.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

At a different forum sometime in October, Chairman of the Presidential Tax Reform Committee, Mr Taiwo Oyedele, put waivers to companies operating in Nigeria as tax incentives at N6 trillion annually. Oyedele confirmed the figure in Abuja when the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, unveiled the eight-point agenda, which the Bola Tinubu-led government hopes to use in transforming the challenging economic environment.

Tax incentives and abuses

Worried about the huge funds the government is losing through tax incentives and waivers, the Federal Gov- ernment is mulling a review. Chairman of the Presidential Tax Reform Committee, Oyedele, hinted at a government plan to reduce tax concessions. Though he admitted incentives themselves were not bad, he suggested the policy needed to be reviewed in line with change in the time, adding that Nigeria lost about N6 trillion annually to tax concessions.

“When you don’t look at your incentive regime, it can get to a point when it becomes a distortion for economic growth because some people benefit and others don’t but they operate in the same sector; so, they cannot compete. You also have to think about it from the point of view of cost benefits. As a country, if we are giving away N1, we need to be able to convince ourselves that the benefit we are getting is more than N1. Otherwise, that is no longer an incentive for the economy but for some individuals.

“If you look at our tax expenditure reports over the past three to four years, on the average, we are giving away around N6 trillion per annum. “That is significant. What we have not been measuring enough is the benefit we are getting from that. But I can confirm to you that part of the mandate given to us by Mr President is to look at the incentive regime in Nigeria so that we can, based on data and evidence, design what is appropriate for us as a country.

In terms of what we want to drive, those incentives will be targeted, data-driven, evidence-based, and in most cases, we have sunset clauses so that they don’t last forever and we will only find out after losing so much money,” he added. The tax expert further said the gov- ernment planned to remove disincentives in the tax system of the country. “We think that what is more pressing and even more important than giving incentives is removing disincentives. The good thing about removing disincentives is that it doesn’t cost the government money.

“It stimulates the economy and helps us to create wealth and growth this is inclusive.” He said the country had a N20 trillion tax gap, which when closed with automated processes, can boost government revenue. He also stressed that when people were allowed to be prosperous and businesses to thrive, the government could make money from revenue naturally. According to him, “we are looking at the impediments to doing business.

Whether you are a small business, large business, multinational or domestic, we want to be a destination for all investors. “We want Nigerian companies and businesses to become global. You may even find that some of them can easily earn a lot of foreign exchange more than the amount of money we are making from crude oil. That is our aspiration for us.” Similarly, the National Assembly added its voice to the urgent need to curtail tax incentives abuse.

Referring to tax waiver abuse as economic sabotage, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, said the House was ready to put an end to it and ensure transparency, accountability and fairness in the nation’s tax system. Baring his mind recently in Abuja on the occasion of inaugurating ad- hoc committee investigating allegations of abuse of tax incentives, tax breaks, and tax waivers by public institutions and companies. He was represented by the House Leader, Professor Julius Ihonvbare.

He said investigation by the House was to put an end to such act of economic sabotage must not be allowed to continue adding that the House will ensure transparency, accountability and fairness in our tax system. “The allegations that have been brought to the attention of the House suggest that some public institutions and companies may be taking advantage of these incentives for personal gain or to evade their tax obligations. Hence the establishment of this committee.

“In carrying out this investigation, the Committee is required to thoroughly investigate these allegations and provide recommendations for necessary sanctions and reforms. Endeavor to find out whether the beneficiaries of these tax incentives have lived up to the conditions attached to them and if they have fulfilled their obligations to the Nigerian people as required.

“Your mandate will be to examine the extent of the alleged abuse by public institutions and organizations, review relevant legislation, policies, and regulations governing these incentives to identify any loopholes or weaknesses that may have contributed to the alleged abuse,” he enjoined the committee.

Tax incentives

Tax incentives aren’t bad policy. Every country has one form of tax holiday to attract investment and grow the economy. The Nigerian government promises to trim tax concessions to an absorbable capacity. To this end, it made provision for tax incentives in the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) 2024 – 2026 unveiled recently. The Federal Government according to MTEFF – 2024-2026 plans to forgo N12.4 trillion as tax waivers, concessions and incentives.

Beneficiaries of these revenue losses include big corporations, start-ups and politically exposed individuals (diplomats). The figure is projected to rise to N2.71 trillion in 2024, representing a Year-on-Year (YoY) increase of 2.5 per- cent. It is expected to rise to N3.23 trillion in 2025 and N3.8 trillion in 2026. Meanwhile, a total of N2.61 trillion was granted as tax waivers by the government in 2022 alone.

A breakdown of the tax expenditures statement for 2022 showed that Value Added Tax (VAT) relief accounted for a chunk of the tax exemptions at N1.404 trillion, representing 53.4 per cent of the total tax exemptions granted by the FG in 2022. This was followed by Companies Income Tax (CIT) exemption of N534.81 billion, while Customs exemptions and Petroleum Profit tax (PPT) waiver amounted to N552.81 billion and N129.45 billion respectively.

The exemptions, according to the Budget Office of the Federation in the MTEF report, applied to imported goods covered by diplomatic privileges, military hardware, fuels & lubricants, hospital & surgical equipment, aircrafts (their parts and ancillary equipment), plant and machinery imported for use by companies in export processing zones, health and medical, import duty and VAT on commercial airlines.

Last line

Given the monumental abuse that characterises tax incentive and waiver administration, the time is ripe for the government to subject it to a comprehensive review.