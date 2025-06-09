Curbing Recurring Cases Of Accidental Killings In Military Operations

Share

AKEEM NAFIU writes that lawyers have stressed the need for accurate intelligence in military operations against bandits and insurgents in order to curb the unending cases of accidental killing of civilians

Some senior lawyers have expressed serious concerns over the continued spate of civilian killings propelled by military airstrikes across the country.

The lawyers bared their minds at the weekend while reacting to the reported killing of 20 vigilantes in Zamfara State during a military airstrike in pursuit of bandits. According to the legal minds, the tragic incident underscores the persistent challenges facing the country in the fight against armed banditry, particularly in the northwest region.

The vigilantes were said to have been killed while pursuing a group of bandits that attacked Mani and Wabi villages in Maru District of Zamfara State, stealing cattle and kidnapping dozens of people. Residents of nearby Maraya village and neighboring communities were also said to have mobilized and launched a pursuit to free the hostages and the cattle.

However, a military jet deployed to assist the community after people in the area alerted security personnel allegedly mistook the volunteers for the bandits and bombed them between Maraya and Wabi. Speaking on the incident, a resident, Buhari Dangulbi, said: “Dozens of our people and several cows were taken by bandits, and those who trailed the bandits to rescue them were attacked by a fighter jet.

It killed 20 of them”. Corroborating Dangulbi’s claims, another resident of Mani and a local hunter, Abdullahi Ali, said: “The military aircraft arrived and started firing, killing at least 20 of our people”. Another resident, Ishiye Kabiru, said: “Our vigilantes from Maraya and nearby communities gathered and went after the bandits. Unfortunately, a military jet struck them”.

“We will still have to pay to get those kidnapped back, while the cows are gone for good”, another resident, Alka Tanimu, also added. NAF’s position In the meantime, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has faulted claims that 20 local vigilantes were killed during an air interdiction mission on May 31, 2025, in Zamfara State.

In a statement, NAF’s spokesman, Ehimen Ejodame, said the operation, part of Operation Fansan Yamma, targeted a terrorist enclave south of Mai-Galma in the Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State. Ejodame said the airstrike was launched after credible intelligence revealed that a large group of bandits were preparing a coordinated assault on nearby communities.

He said: “In a swift response to a distress call, the Nigerian Air Force, on May 31, 2025, successfully neutralised over 20 armed terrorists and destroyed more than 21 motorcycles during an air interdiction operation in Zamfara State.

“Intelligence indicated the bandits had killed farmers and abducted civilians, including women and children. “Upon arrival, the NAF aircraft spotted over 30 motorcycles carrying armed fighters advancing toward the forest. “

When the terrorists opened fire on the aircraft, a precision airstrike was launched, eliminating scores of terrorists and destroying their vehicles. However, ground forces later confirmed that two local vigilantes died and two others were injured in the aerial bombardment.

“The NAF deeply regrets the loss of these brave vigilantes and remain committed to working with local communities to ensure the safety and security of all citizens. “As investigations continue, the NAF assures the public that all necessary measures are taken to protect civilians, while intensifying pressure on criminal elements threatening peace in the region”.

AI, Activist fume

Condemning the incident, a global human rights organization, Amnesty International (AI), has called for a thorough and transparent investigation. In a post on X, the rights group said: “Attacks by bandits clearly warrant a response from the state, but to launch reckless air strikes into villages – again and again – is absolutely unlawful”.

In a related development, the National Coordinator of a rights group, Concern and Patriotic Citizens, Hamza Dantani, had strongly condemned the incessant airstrikes targeting innocent residents across the Northern Nigeria, urging the military to immediately launch an investigation and find the remote causes of the actions. Dantani bared his mind in a petition he personally signed, and directed to the Chief of Air Staff, Hassan Abubakar.

The petition reads: “I write to you today with deep sorrow and mounting outrage over yet another tragic incident involving a Nigerian Air Force fighter jet, which, on the 2nd of June, 2025, mistakenly killed at least 20 vigilantes during an operation targeting criminal elements in Zamfara State.

“This is not an isolated event. On the 11th of January, 2025, at least 16 civilians were similarly killed in Zamfara under the same tragic circumstances. On September 27, 2024, 24 lives were lost in a deadly airstrike in Kaduna State — all allegedly mistaken for bandits.

“In 2023, Human Rights Watch documented two significant incidents: one in Nasarawa State, where an airstrike by the air force killed 39 people in January, and another in Tundun Biri of Kaduna state in December, when an army airstrike during a religious celebration resulted in 85 deaths. “Similarly In January 2017, at least 112 people were killed when a jet struck a camp housing 40,000 people who had been displaced by jihadist violence in a town near the Cameroonian border.

“These are, but a few among numerous fatal military errors that have resulted in the deaths of innocent Nigerians in the Northwest and Northeast since 2017. “Therefore, the repetition of these so-called “accidents” raises grave questions about the competence of the Nigerian Air Force under your leadership.

They revealed a critical failure in military accountability and operational protocols. “It is no longer tenable to dismiss these killings as mere mistakes. A mistake repeated again and again — with devastating consequences — ceases to be a mistake; it becomes a pattern—a pattern of recklessness, negligence, and utter disregard for civilian lives”.

He noted that each time the mistake happens, the Air Force will issue apologies and promises of compensation. “Yet, these hollow gestures do nothing to bring justice to the grieving families who must bury their loved ones; children, parents, spouses, killed by those sworn to protect them,” he stated.

He added that many of the victims were not just innocent, but were actively contributing to the security of their communities, like the vigilantes killed in Zamfara. This makes their loss not only heartbreaking, but also profoundly unjust. “One must know that airstrikes are not and must never be considered a legitimate law enforcement method.

“The use of such deadly force in civilian areas, without precision or verified intelligence is unlawful, outrageous and reflects a shocking disregard for the very people the military is meant to defend. “That those responsible continue to walk free without consequence clearly indicates systemic impunity.

“To many Nigerians, particularly those in the North who bear the brunt of this violence, these strikes are no longer perceived as accidental, but as calculated acts that worsen insecurity rather than resolve it. “Whether or not this perception is accurate, it is dangerous and deeply corrosive to public trust”, Dantani further stated.

Incidents of accidental killings

Zamfara In December 2022, a military airstrike claimed scores of civilian lives while soldiers were repelling attacks by non-state actors on some communities in Dansadau District of Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

It was the insistence of residents that armed bandits had targeted Malele, Yan Sawayu, Yan Awaki Maigoge, and Ruwan Tofa communities before the attacks were foiled by the air raids which forced the rampaging gunmen to flee into the neighbouring Mutunji community for safety.

Unfortunately, the terrorists were not the only victims of the air raid in Mutunji. Civilians, including women and children, were also killed.

According to the community leader of Mutunji, Umar Mutunji, the civilian casualties were over 70. On January 10, 2025, no fewer than 16 residents were reportedly killed after a military air strike tore through Tungar Kara community in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara state.

Quoting intelligence sources, Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication focused on the Lake Chad region, revealed that the victims including members of the Zamfara Community Protection Guard (ZCPG), vigilantes, and residents of the community were called to respond to the incursion of gunmen. The vigilantes were said to have been mistaken for bandits, shortly after the bandits had fled the scene.

Katsina

In Katsina State, at least six people were reportedly killed by an Air Force jet in the Kunkunna Community of Safana Local Government of the state in July 2022.

The victims of Katsina attack were hit by bombs targeted at bandits. Confirming the incident, AbdulJalal Runka, the lawmaker representing Safana Constituency at the Katsina State House of Assembly, revealed that a woman was killed by the bomb, while 14 other people were injured in the attack.

“Eight persons were admitted at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua University Teaching Hospital (formerly Federal Medical Centre Katsina)”, the lawmaker said.

Niger

Six children were killed when a Nigerian Air Force jet bombed their residence in Kurebe, Shiroro Local Government of Niger State in April 2022. Sadly, the parents of two of the six children who were killed in the airstrike were killed by bandits in 2020.

Spokesperson of the Coalition of Shiroro Association (COSA), Salis Sabo, revealed that the incident took place in the morning of Wednesday, April 13, 2022 as the children were returning from a motorised borehole in the community where they had gone to fetch water.

“The two other children who lost their lives in the incidents have for long-lost their parents. One of them is a daughter of the late Malam Isah Kurebe and the other is a daughter of the late Malam Adamu Kurebe, who was killed by terrorists”, Sabo said.

Sokoto

On December 25, 2024, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) carried out an airstrike with many civilians feared dead and several others injured.

The airstrikes affected residents of Gidan Sama and Rumtuwa communities in the Silame Local Government Area of the Northwestern Sokoto State. Sources said the communities are located near Surame Forest, a known hideout for armed gang known as bandits.

Lawyers speak

Speaking on how to end ‘incessant airstrike errors’ in military operations against bandits and terrorists, a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr Olisa Agbakoba, emphasized that Nigeria’s persistent insecurity issues, including the problem of ‘incessant airstrike errors’ in military operations, cannot be resolved through military means alone.

He advocated for dialogue and political solutions, saying, “we are not going to win the insurgency war by military option; we are going to win the problem of insurgency and insecurity by discussion”.

Agbakoba added that by fostering dialogue and understanding, the government can develop comprehensive strategies that minimize reliance on military force and reduce the likelihood of tragic errors during operations. On his part, Chief Mike Ahamba (SAN) stressed the importance of accurate intelligence in military operations to prevent errors such as inadvertent airstrikes on civilians.

While advocating for the military to enhance its intelligence-gathering capabilities and ensure that all information is thoroughly verified before any action is taken, Chief Ahamba insisted that the military should collaborate closely with local communities to gain better insights into the areas of operation, thereby reducing the likelihood of mistakes.

He also called for increased accountability within the military to address any lapses that lead to such errors. A law Professor, Awa Kalu (SAN), who frowned at the development also asked the military to strengthen its intelligence unit to ensure that their sources of information are credible.

In his words: “If you get unreliable information, and you rely on it, this type of situation or circumstances will inevitably arise. Their sources must be credible. Uniformed organisations rely on sources which turn out to be critical intelligence.

“If it fails, the consequences are there. So, I think they should test their intelligence before they act on it”. In his submissions, Dr Abiodun Layonu (SAN) while commiserating with the victims and families of those that died, described the incident as the fallout of human failure.

“It was an error of human intervention, and it shows a default or deficiency in adopting and spending money on appropriate technological advancement. “If the military has advanced technology and appropriate one for that matter, they would have been able to calibrate the equipment properly to know the exact spot or the place where they are dropping their bomb.

“They had no intention of bombing civilians, I do not think it was a deliberate action, clearly they were after terrorists, and they must have been misguided or misconstrued their position as to have dropped the bombs in a wrong place,” he posited. Dr Layonu called on the military to take advantage of what is available by way of technology to be able to avoid such a sad occurrence.

“It has happened before, but one must commend the NAF for embarking on an investigation to enable the Chief of Air Staff to come up with an informed position.

In his comments, a Lagos-based lawyer, Ige Asemudara, disclosed that the solution to the problem lies with the military. “A civilian can hardly profer a solution to a technical or tactical military problem. Yes, it is recurring but the solution is still with the military.

The military high command should first investigate the incident whether it was innocent, negligent, reckless or delibrate. “If deliberate, the soldiers involved must be brought to book and the military must immediately purge itself. If it is innocent, negligent or reckless, a new round of training and war reorientation must be given to the officers and men deployed.

They must be properly prepared for their job. We cannot afford to be losing those who are supposed to be collaborators on ground, innocent people who work hard to safeguard their people”, the lawyer said. In his submissions, a rights activist, Kabir Akingbolu, was critical of the military hierarchy for failing to put the menace under check.

Akingbolu said: “It is not in doubt that the accidental killing of civilians during military operations is becoming incessant and nothing seems to have been done to halt the trend. “I think it is high time Nigerians rise up and demand an end to this ugly trend. It smacks incompetence for a supposedly well-trained military officer to be committing this kind of grave error during operations.

It’s very unfortunate and also irresponsible on the part of the military hierarchy that this kind of incident is happening repeatedly. “I also want to advise families of various victims to file legal actions against the military for damages. Human lives should not be wasted in this careless manner. It’s quite sad”.

