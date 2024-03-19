Curbing indiscriminate refuse disposal

One of the challenges still holding back the nation’s capital from attaining the desired world class status, is indiscriminate refuse disposal. Heaps of refuse dumped on the streets and in drainages are a common sight in some parts of Abuja. In spite of government’s efforts, some residents are yet to imbibe the culture of disposing their refuse in covered bins at designated sites.

It is worse in the rural communities within the Area Councils where refuse bins are non existent and every available spaces could be converted to refuse dumps.

Inside Abuja findings show that the perennial destructive flooding in some parts of the territory, was due to blocked waterways. The running water often transports household refuse as well as debris from construction sites into drainages, blocking them in the process.

Some of the designated refuse collection points are always overflowing with stinking refuse not evacuated at regular intervals. Inside Abuja observed that even within the highbrow Asokoro District, there is hardly any street without an ugly heap of refuse lurking in a corner.

Dispute

Part of the challenge has been the protracted disagreement between refuse management contractors and the FCT Administration.

It was learnt that many of the contractors abandoned the areas assigned to them to clean, because their contract fees have not been paid for many months now.

A resident in Asokoro District, Dr. Abel Pajok, said the growing heaps of refuse on the streets, was a worrisome trend, which the authorities must give priority attention.

“It is unfortunate that Asokoro and its environs are regarded as highbrow residential areas, yet there is no effective system of refuse disposal.

There is no street within this area without many unpleasant dumps of refuse.

” Why are the contractors no longer coming regularly to evacuate the refuse? I think the Minister, Nyesom Wike who has demonstrated capacity to work, should prioritise this issue,” he said.

Some environmental experts have also recommended that the Minister should immediately restructure the leadership of the Abuja Environmental Protection Board ( AEPB)

According to this school of thought, the structure at AEPB should be strengthened with people who have the capacity and are willing to deliver on their defined mandate.

Campaign

In the past, there have been series of campaigns targeted at residents to educate them on the importance of environmental sanitation.

In spite of these campaigns, Abuja has remained under the troubling menace of improper refuse disposal.

However, the Department of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement of FCTA, recently launched a fresh campaign and road show to sensitise residents on the dangers of illegal refuse disposal.

Inside Abuja learnt that the indiscriminate refuse dumps and other environmental nuisances were not just posing health danger to residents, but discrediting efforts of the administration.

The public enlightenment campaign and road show was led by key officials of the administration, marching through strategic streets within the city centre.

At one of the campaigns, FCTA Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola said the campaign was renewed to forestall further environmental damages. According to him, the indiscriminate refuse dumps posed not just environmental nuisance but health hazards to residents.

Adesola who was represented by a Director in his office, Samuel Atang noted that indiscriminate refuse disposal has remained endemic in the city, despite the efforts of the officers of Abuja Environmental Protection Board ( AEPB).

Joint operation

“The FCT Administration cannot work in isolation but needs the support of the residents to make the city clean for people to live and enjoy.

“Good health and well – being is a function of clean environment, which is a part of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7 to be achieved in 2030 and a healthy environment is the principal vehicle for achieving the global” Adesola said.

Acting Director, FCT Department of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement , Dr. Jumai Ahmadu bemoaned the continued negative attitude of residents, which reflects in the manner they dispose refuse.

Ahmadu noted that the campaign was designed to discourage residents from continuing with bad habit and also help them understand the consequences of dumping refuse on waterways and other illegal places.

“This campaign is long overdue because at the FCT call centre, we receive several complaints from some residents over unethical disposable of waste, the campaign will also instil into people the habit of waste recycling.

“We are going round the city today to ensure that residents understand how to dispose waste, clean environment will improve residents’ health and well-being, but dirty environment can lead to disease outbreak. If wastes are disposed properly, we won’t have health and environmental challenges” she said.