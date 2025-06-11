Curbing Incessant Accidents On Waterways

Share

After distributing life jackets in five states, boat operators, community leaders and maritime transport unions have been advised to adopt the life-saving slogan: “No life jacket, no entry,” to curb deaths on Nigerian water ways, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

For several years, one of the problems associated with loss of lives in Nigerian waterways has been traced to life jackets.

Other challenges emanated from rickety crafts, use of fake life jackets, inferior quality furniture, night voyage, inadequate planning and coordination, malfunctioning of equipment among others.

The use of substandard life jackets on Nigerian waterways is a serious safety concern, particularly on boats in areas like Lagos.

For instance, despite warning and seizure of fake jackets from the boat operators by the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), fake jackets are still made by local tailors from materials that do not provide proper flotation.

Issues

According to Lagos Area Manager of NIWA,Engr Sarat Braimah, some of the life jackets used by boat operators are fake. She said: We did patrols and we were seizing life jackets.

If you go to NIWA workshop, you will see about two rooms full of seized life jackets. We have a task force in place at every jetty that seizes these life jackets and we gave them a sample of what the National Inland Waterways Authority approves.

This is because a lot of life jackets are fake and cannot save a life. The weight of many of those jackets is not corresponding to the weight of the person wearing it.

“We found out that most of these Liverpool and Sabokonji users used to have tailors in their villages that sew life jackets. “Our police went there to seize the life jackets and confiscated all their machines. That is how we have been able to curb those substandard life jackets.”

Sub-standard life jackets

Worried by these challenges, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, flagged-off the distribution of 42,000 life jackets to waterway users across 12 selected riverine states in the country.

The flag-off and awareness campaign was launched at Government House in Minna, Niger State capital, in a bid to stop avoidable deaths during boat accidents on the inland waterways.

According to the minister, the initiative is one of the most comprehensive federal responses implemented through the NIWA to safeguarding the lives of Nigerians plying the waterways.

Specifically, the minister explained that the in first phase of the strategic safety intervention by the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, each beneficiary states would receive 3,500 jackets, emphasising that the distribution was a proactive, life-saving response to the recurring boat accidents.

According to him, “this event transcends mere ceremony; it embodies our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians who rely daily on our inland waterways.”

Also, Oyebamiji noted that NIWA, under the strategic guidance of the FMMBE, represented another significant stride in its unwavering commitment to ensure safety, security and awareness across Nigeria’s in land waterways.

Also, Oyebamiji emphasised that in the water transport sector, safety was the real measure of success.

He reiterated NIWA’s determination to achieve zero fatalities on Nigeria’s waterways and confirmed that six of the twelve targeted states have already benefitted from the campaign. In keeping with the promise,

This initiative is not just about safety gear; it’s about building a safety culture

Oyetola officially launched the distribution of 3,500 life jackets in Lagos State, saying that the Federal Government’s nationwide water safety campaign was aimed at enhancing security on Nigeria’s inland waterways.

The event, held during a marine safety sensitisation and life jackets distribution exercise in Lagos, also underscores the ministry’s unwavering commitment to a safety-first culture, particularly in riverine communities where water transport is a daily mode of movement.

Extension

Represented by a Director in the ministry, Dr Mercy Ilori, the minister also noted that the initiative, which has been carried out in Niger, Bayelsa, Anambra and Akwa Ibom states, would extend to other coastal states over the coming months.

Highlighting the importance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the Minister outlined three core pillars of the campaign which include: Enforcement Of The Inland Waterways Transportation Regulations 2023, public sensitisation on safety, and Provision of life-saving equipment, including life jackets.

Oyetola praised the proactive efforts of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in transforming water transportation in Lagos and commended NIWA for its regulatory oversight and public awareness drives.

Also, the minister urged boat operators, community leaders, and transport unions to adopt the life-saving slogan: “No life jacket, no entry,” stressing that life jackets were “shields, not inconveniences and called on all stakeholders to make water safety a shared responsibility.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, described the initiative as a timely intervention, saying that with over 85 per cent of daily commutes in Lagos currently done via road, Osiyemi emphasised the importance of expanding safe and reliable water transport to meet the needs of the state’s growing population.

He added: “This initiative is not just about safety gear; it’s about building a safety cul – ture.” Osiyemi commended the Federal Ministry and NIWA for their support and partnership.

Last line

To combat the use of fake life jackets on Nigerian waterways, a multifaceted approach is needed by NIWA. This includes stricter regulations, penalties, increased enforcement, education and community involvement.

Authorities should conduct regular inspections of boats and ensure operators use certified, high-quality life jackets.

