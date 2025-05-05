Curbing Illegal Detention By Police

Share

TUNDE OYESINA writes that lawyers have called for an immediate end to the unlawful practice of ‘arrest in lieu of investigation’ by the police, saying such act is a violation of victims’ fundamental rights

Some senior lawyers have thrown their weights behind the renewed efforts by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to end the unlawful practice of arrest and detention without a valid court order by the police.

The NBA has recently come out strongly against what it describes as a disturbing and unconstitutional practice of detaining citizens without court orders by the police. Several prominent human rights organizations have equally condemned the upsurge in cases of illegal detention by law enforcement agencies across the country.

The groups accused security operatives, particularly the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) of flouting court orders, detaining suspects beyond constitutional limits and operating with little regard for the rule of law.

At a recent joint press conference in Abuja, representatives of Civil Liberties Watch, the Centre for Constitutional Rights, and the Human Rights Advancement Forum called on the Federal Government to urgently address what they described as “a creeping culture of impunity”.

“We are witnessing a blatant violation of human rights under the guise of national security. “Citizens are being arrested and detained without trial, some for months, even after courts have granted them bail.

This is not only unlawful, it is unjust and deeply troubling”, said Ifeoma Anene, spokesperson for Civil Liberties Watch. Citing several high-profile cases, the groups pointed to the continued detention of individuals despite valid court orders for their release, noting that this undermines judicial independence and sets a dangerous precedent.

According to Section 35 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, a person who is arrested or detained must be brought before a court of law within a reasonable time—defined as 24 to 48 hours depending on proximity to a court.

The rights groups argued that this provision is routinely violated. Adamu Gambo of the Human Rights Advancement Forum added, “We have documented dozens of cases where citizens were held without formal charges, or where family members were denied access to detainees.

This is not only a constitutional violation, but a breach of basic human dignity”. The rights groups are consequently demanding immediate action from the National Assembly to initiate oversight hearings, and for the Attorney-General of the Federation to ensure enforcement of judicial decisions.

NBA’s push for litigation

However, in a renewed push for reforms, the NBA is mobilizing for litigation, public advocacy and legal support for victims of arbitrary detention—seeking to hold the police accountable and restore public trust in law enforcement.

Just last month, the NBA’s Litigation Committee filed a lawsuit against the Inspector General of Police, the Nigerian Police Force and the Attorney General of the Federation on behalf of one, Ernest Chukwuemeka Okpaka. The suit alleges unlawful arrest, detention, and inhuman treatment by officers of the Police Cyber Crime Center in Abuja.

The NBA is seeking declarations of rights violations, the dismissal of erring officers and ₦600 million in damages. Similarly, in December 2024, a rights activist, Olamide Thomas sued the Nigerian Police and others over unlawful detention, seeking a public apology and ₦100 million in damages.

Thomas was arrested for allegedly insulting the Nigeria Police Force Public Relations Officer and was detained without charges or court appearance. In December 2024, the NBA’s Citizens Liberties’ Committee met with the Federal Capital Territory Police Command to discuss concerns about the harassment and detention of lawyers, handling of civil cases by the police and the conditions of detainees.

The Commissioner of Police acknowledged these concerns and pledged to address the issues, emphasizing the need for a cordial relationship between the police and legal practitioners.

Falana’s concerns

New Telegraph Law recalls that human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), had also recently called on the NBA to implement measures to end illegal arrests and detentions by law enforcement agencies. He emphasized the need for the NBA’s Human Rights Committees to accompany magistrates during monthly visits to police stations, as mandated by the Administration of Criminal Justice Act and the Police Establishment Act.

These visits, according to the silk, aimed to ensure suspects’ rights are respected and to prevent unlawful detentions. Falana also urged the NBA to pressurize the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to designate judges to conduct monthly visits to detention facilities of various law enforcement agencies, including the Armed Forces, EFCC, ICPC, NDLEA and DSS, in line with the provisions of the law. In a related development, at recent legal roundtable held in Abuja, stakeholders equally came together to challenge a justice system that, they say, routinely undermines the rights of the most vulnerable.

The meeting brought together lawyers from across the country who shared disturbing accounts of detainees languishing in custody due to minor offences, missing case files, or the inability to afford bail. Many have never appeared before a judge. Emeka Obi, who serves on the NBA Human Rights Committee, emphasized the structural nature of the problem.

“The law is clear—no one should be detained beyond 48 hours without a court order. Yet, we have cases where suspects are held for months, sometimes years, without trial. “We need serious institutional reform. The police and other security agencies must be held accountable for these violations”, he said.

Beyond courtroom battles, the lawyers are also pushing for legislative changes, including amendments to the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) to strengthen enforcement mechanisms and impose sanctions on officials who violate detention limits. They called for the implementation of electronic case management systems to reduce file misplacement and ensure prompt handling of pre-trial cases.

Lawyers’ position

In his comments, a rights activist and constitutional lawyer Inibehe Effiong, emphasized the role of litigation in curbing illegal detention.

He said: “One of the reasons unlawful detention thrives is because victims are often afraid to sue. We need to encourage strategic litigation that targets not just the police institution, but individual perpetrators such as the DPOs, IPOs and Commissioners of Police.

“Nigerian courts should begin ordering personal compensation to be paid directly from the salaries of erring officers. “That’s when you will see immediate compliance.

Officers need to feel the consequences personally”. Speaking in the same vein, a senior lawyer, Onesimus Ruya, said: “The NBA should set up a nationwide litigation initiative to coordinate lawsuits, monitor detention centers and demand policy reforms.

“Beyond the legal battle, the NBA must engage policymakers to amend the Police Act and strengthen the independence of the Police Force. Most of the tools to prevent unlawful detention already exist.

“The ACJA provides for pre-trial protocols, magistrate inspections, and even digital record-keeping of detainees. But are these laws operational? That is the tragedy.

“I recommend compulsory rights training for police recruits and in-service officers, alongside digital tracking systems for detainees”.

Another senior lawyer, Bright Enado, lamented that arrests are often used as a substitute for investigation. “Police arrest first and ask questions later. That reverses the rule of law. No one should be locked up as a shortcut to investigation.

“The Police Service Commission should sanction officers who violate due process, and magistrates must strictly enforce ACJA provisions during remand hearings”, Enado said. On his part, Timilehin Ojo emphasized the need for stricter enforcement of constitutional rights.

He said: “The Constitution guarantees the right to personal liberty, yet unlawful detention is becoming more common. We need a legal framework that ensures every arrest has a valid reason, and individuals are not kept in custody without trial.

“The lack of proper training and accountability in law enforcement agencies allows arbitrary arrests and prolonged detentions without charges. Policemen must be held accountable for these unlawful practices. “There are many individuals who remain in detention simply because they cannot afford bail, even when the charges are minor.

“This systemic issue often leads to prolonged unlawful detention, which violates their basic human rights.” In her submissions, Adaora Obiechina noted that, “the problem of unlawful detention is both legal and structural. “Our Constitution, particularly Section 35, guarantees the right to personal liberty.

Yet, on a daily basis, people are arrested without warrants, denied access to lawyers, and locked up without charges. “Every police station should have a list of duty solicitors who are informed immediately when someone is arrested.

No one should speak to the police without a lawyer present. That single policy shift would reduce abuse by 60 per cent”. Speaking on the issue, a senior lawyer, Abiodun Olugbemide, said: “unlawful detention persists because there’s no real consequence for law enforcement officers who violate the law.

“The Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) is progressive, but it is toothless without enforcement mechanisms. “Detention registers should be opened in every police station and prison, with daily monitoring by independent legal monitors.

“If officers know that detentions will be reviewed regularly by a neutral third party, they’ll think twice before holding someone without cause. “Magistrates and judges should be required to physically visit detention centers monthly, a provision already in ACJA but rarely implemented”.

