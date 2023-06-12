Curbing frivolous lawsuits by lawyers

In less than a month, about four different lawyers, among which is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) have come un- der the court’s hammer by way of imposition of fine for filing frivolous lawsuits. Stakeholders in the judiciary have since condemned the attitude of such lawyers, saying their action is giving the legal profession a bad name. In separate interviews with New Telegraph Law, the stake- holders called for stiffer sanctions against any erring lawyer irrespective of the rank. New Telegraph Law however observed that the four suits in question borders on the outcome of the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

The first case happened on May 25, 2023 when the Court of Appeal in Abuja slammed a fine of N40 million on a senior lawyer and former presidential candidate, Chief Ambrose Albert Owuru, for filing a frivolous suit to stop the inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29, 2023. The Appellate Court ordered the politician to pay a fine of N10 million each to former President Muhammadu Buhari, Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Tinubu, who are 1st to 4th respondents in the suit.. Justice Jamil Tukur who read the lead judgement of the three- man panel of the court held that Owuru embarked on gross abuse of court’s process by filing frivolous, vexatious and irritating suit to provoke the respondents. The Court of Appeal held that the grievances of Owuru against the 2019 presidential election was not only strange, but also un- called for because the grievances have been pursued up to Supreme Court and was dismissed for want of merit. Justice Tukur said that the ac- tion of Owuru to resuscitate the case that died since 2019 at the Supreme Court was aimed at making the lower courts go on collision course with supremacy of the apex court.

In a related development, on May 26, 2023, a Federal High Court in Abuja imposed a fine of N17 mil- lion on three litigants and their lawyer for filing a frivolous suit seeking to stop the inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu. Justice James Omotoso imposed the fine on Praise Ilemona, Pastor Paul Issac Audu and Dr. Anongu Moses, who jointly instituted the suit praying for an order to halt Tinubu’s swearing-in. The three litigants were ordered to jointly pay Tinubu, the sum of N10 million and another N5 million to the All Progressives Congress (APC), who were part of the seven respondents in the suit. Justice Omotoso also ordered that an interest of 10 per cent be placed on the judgement debt per year until when finally liquidated Their lawyer, Daniel Elomah, who filed the suit declared as vexatious by the court was ordered to pay N1 million to each of Tinubu and the APC. About two days later, an Abuja- based legal practitioner, Chuks Nwachukwu, was also slammed with a N20 million fine by Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja for engaging in pro- fessional misconduct in instituting a frivolous suit to stop the May 29, 2023 inauguration of Bola Tinubu. Nwachukwu who claimed to be representing five Federal Capital Territory residents in the suit had sought for an order of the court to stop the swearing-in of Tinubu. However, delivering judgement in the matter, Justice Ekwo struck out the suit on the grounds that the plaintiffs lacked the locus standi to institute it, among others. “I make an order striking out this action on grounds of lack of locus standi of the plaintiffs, lack of jurisdiction of the court and fail- ure of the plaintiffs to demonstrate to this court that similar subject is not pending before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal which proceedings are on-going.

“On the whole, I find that this action is premised on reckless- ness, frivolity and complete lack of knowledge of elementary principle of law as it relates to the Constitution and Electoral Act, 2022,” the judge said. Justice Ekwo consequently ordered the lawyer to pay the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), who are listed as 1st and 2nd respondents in the case, the sum of N10 million each. He also directed that until Nwa- chukwu paid off the N20 million fine, no further action should be taken on the matter. The most recent of all the cases was the one involving the immedi- ate past Minister of State for La- bour and Productivity, Festus Key- amo (SAN). Keyamo was slammed with a fine of N10 million for filing a “frivolous” suit against Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s presidential candi- date in the February 25 election. In a ruling on the matter, the presiding judge, James Omotosho, awarded N5 million fine each in fa- vour of Atiku and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other relat- ed offences Commission (ICPC), against Keyamo. The judge who described the suit as “frivolous, vexatious and abuse of court processes,” directed that the fine should be paid “at 10 per cent per annum until the cost is finally liquidated.”

The order followed an oral application by Atiku and ICPC’s lawyers, Benson Igbanoi and Olu- wakemi Odogun, asking for cost after the matter was dismissed. Keyamo, who was also the spokesperson of the dissolved Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), had filed the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/ CS/84/2023 on Jan. 20, 2023. In the application, he had sought an order compelling the Economic and Financial Crimes Commis- sion (EFCC), ICPC and the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to probe and prosecute Atiku. Keyamo filed the suit following the expiration of the 72 hours ultimatum he gave to anti-graft agencies to probe and prosecute Atiku over alleged fraud. However, in their separate pre- liminary objections, the EFCC, ICPC and CCB challenged the competency of the suit, as well as the jurisdiction of the court to en- tertain it. Delivering his ruling, Justice Omotosho listed two issues for de- termination. These are; whether the suit was frivolous and whether the reliefs sought by Keyamo could be granted. Justice Omotosho, while noting that Keyamo did not even give a reasonable time for the statutory bodies to act before filing the suit, said: “This means that the action was filed in bad faith”. He further noted that the case was frivolous and an abuse of court process, say- ing Keyamo acted as if he was “an errand boy”. “The plainitiff who is supposed to be a lawyer would think that a suit compelling a statutory body will succeed giving 72 hours? “The plaintiff should know that these agencies are at liberty to decide on when to investigate and when to conclude”, the judge added Justice Omotosho, who described the suit as frivolous, vexatious and abuse of court process, consequently dismissed it. Lawyers speak A cross-section of lawyers have in the meantime expressed deep concerns over the action of some of their colleagues who indulge in filing of frivolous suits. In his submissions, an Abuja- based lawyer, Seyi Arowosebe, not- ed that lawyers should know better not to waste the time of court with frivolous lawsuits. He said: “The rules are clear. Ju- dicial precedents and legislations are also there to guide lawyers be- fore they approach a court of law to vent a purported grievance on behalf of their clients. “For example, the new Electoral Act bars persons who did not par- ticipate in a primary election to challenge the outcome of such primary election. ”

Lawyers know this. Why would a lawyer then go and file a lawsuit on behalf of a person who did not participate in a primary election that was conducted pursuant to the new Electoral Act? “I would expect such lawyer to first seek to challenge and undo the section of the Electoral Act by fill- ing an originating summons on the subject. In the US and UK, lawyers have been disbarred entirely for fil- ing frivolous lawsuits. “One thing is sacrosanct. Law- yers should advise their clients on the dangers of running to court as a result of every grievance. Like- wise, defence attorneys ought to know when to advise their clients to settle a matter with a claimant, rather than defending at all cost. Some cases are so bad that they should not be defended but settled out of court. “The judicial system has to be sa- nitised. Not everyone who is called to the Bar is fit and proper.

The Legal Practitioners’ Disciplinary Committee has a lot of work to do”. Speaking on the issue, a senior lawyer, Biodun Olugbemide, noted that the fact that a court is seen as the temple of justice and last hope for the common man, does not guar- antee filing of frivolous cases. “When a suit is frivolous, vexa- tious and constitutes a gross abuse of judicial processes, the court is expected to frown at it. “It is no longer news that the court had, within the last two weeks, fined about four lawyers for filing frivolous suits. “Now, the implication of this un- healthy development on the legal profession can be categorized into two: (1) Implication on the public, and (2) Implication on the New Wigs. “Sad to say that while the legal profession is, and shall forever remain a noble profession, still, some bad eggs constantly produce stench in the basket, thereby, cast- ing aspersions on the profession as a whole. “When laymen witness how a counsel tries to make a joke out of the court, then, the nobility of the profession is threatened, hence the need for such act not to be swept under the carpet. “The unfortunate thing is that some of the counsel that do this, do not do so out of ignorance, but out of deliberate attempts to either buy time, or mislead the court. “It’s implication on the new wigs, that is, the new legal practitioners, coming fresh from law schools, with the decision of adhering strictly to the Rules of Professional Conducts, is that they gradually begin to see the RPC as a mere toothless bulldog. “Lawyers are well trained, and highly respected inspite of whatever goes on around them, thus, the need to uphold the profession in high esteem. “The Legal Disciplinary Committee (LDC) must leave no stone unturned when dealing with erriing lawyers.

“The court, as it was done in these past days, should make a scapegoat out of any erring coun- sel, thereby, serving as deterrent to others with similar intentions. “In making scapegoats, I would suggest that certain amount of money should be attached as the fine, which could be more, based on the discretion of the court. “In my opinion, the younger counsel that falls short should not be spared, but the punishment, compared to that of a counsel that was called years back, should be lesser, as much is expected from an old wig. “These measures are not to serve as a tool for witch hunting, but rather, to redirect the attention of the Ministers in the Temple of Justice, to the Rules of Profession- al Conducts”, Olugbemide said. In her own reaction, Hadiza Abdulmumini, said that the recent fines imposed by Nigerian courts on lawyers for filing frivolous suits is a worrying development. Abdulmumini said: “Frivolous suits clog the courts and waste valuable time and resources. They also undermine the public’s confi- dence in the legal system.

“There are a number of reasons why lawyers might file frivolous suits. Some lawyers may do so sim- ply to make money. Others may do so out of a sense of idealism, believing that they are fighting for a just cause, even if their case has no merit. Still, others may file frivo- lous suits as a way of harassing or intimidating their opponents. “Whatever the reason, frivolous suits have a number of negative implications for the legal profes- sion. They can damage the repu- tation of the profession, make it more difficult for legitimate cases to be heard, and increase the cost of litigation for everyone. “There are a number of things that can be done to curb the filing of frivolous suits. One is to in- crease the penalties for filing such suits. Another is to require lawyers to undergo more training in the early stages of their careers. The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) could also play a role by develop- ing and enforcing stricter ethical standards for its members. “The recent fines imposed by Nigerian courts are a step in the right direction. However, more needs to be done to address the problem of frivolous suits. If we don’t take ac- tion, the legal system will become bogged down with unnecessary liti- gation, and the public’s confidence in the system will erode. “Some additional thought on how to curb the filing of frivolous suits are that the courts could require lawyers to provide more detailed information about their cases when they file them. This would make it more difficult for lawyers to file frivolous suits with- out being caught. “By taking these steps, we can help to ensure that the courts are used for their intended purpose: to resolve legitimate disputes, not to harass or intimidate people”. In his submissions, Dr. Wilson Uzoma, noted that one of the problems inhibiting the rule of law and proper administration of justice in Nigeria today is the rise in the abuse of court process by lawyers and their clients even sometimes with the active connivance and participation of some unprincipled judges on the bench. “According to Wikipedia, “Frivolous litigation is a legal claim or defense presented even though the party and the party’s legal counsel had reason to know that the claim or defense had no merit. A claim or defense may be frivolous because it had no underlying justification in fact, or because it was not presented with an argument for a reasonable extension or reinterpretation of the law.

“Unfortunately, the Nigerian legal system which should protect the legitimate rights of all is very ineffective to apply a coun- ter-measure aimed at checking these abuses which in most cas- es, waste the tax payers money, judicial resources and violates the rights of the innocent party defendants. “The rule of law and abuse of court process cannot co-exist sym- metrically in the same legal system as both are geometrical contradic- tions in terms having different properties and relationships of points. According to the observa- tion of Lord Goldsmith: The rule of law is not simply about rule by law; such a proposition would be satisfied whatever the law and how- ever unfair, unjust or contrary to fundamental principles, provided only that it was applied to all. “However, while analyzing the negative effect of the doctrine of abuse of process on the rule of law in the Brooks case, Sir Roger Ormrod, held inter alia that: It may be an abuse of process if “the prosecution have manipulated or misused the process of the court so as to deprive the defendant of a protection provided by the law or to take unfair advantage of a technicality, or on the balance of probability the defendant has been or will be prejudiced in the preparation or conduct of his defense.

“The abuse of court process in Nigeria has in most cases led to situations where judicial decisions are influenced by extraneous considerations such as political equations and relationships, economic factors and power structures. “At its heart, the issue of impos- ing sanctions against lawyers that file frivolous cases is one of protect- ing the public from the harmful ef- fects of unnecessary litigation that tasks the taxpayers’ money. “It is only when the bench be- gins to frown at this practice that the interest of the public can be better served and the profession can be put in high esteem. “Lawyers must stop being their own worst enemies when it comes to their public reputations and the public perception of their roles in the system. When the legal profes- sion allows its standard to be low- ered or its sense of professionalism to wither and when the courts be- come little more than theatre halls for bringing frivolous claims, the public will hold the Bar responsible for clogging the wheel of justice, democracy and rule of law. “However, the courts must be sensitive to the need to remain open to all who seek in good faith to invoke the protection of law. A case that lacks merit is not always or often frivolous. “Conversely, the courts must not be obliged to suffer in silence, the filing of unsubstantiated, ground- less and unacceptable arguments that present no colorable claims, but designed only to delay, obstruct, or incapacitate the operations of the courts or any other governmen- tal authority”, the lawyer said.