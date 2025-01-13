Curbing Corruption In Oil Sector How To End Corruption Regime In Oil Sector, By Lawyers

Share

Lawyers have expressed deep concerns over a recent report by the Auditor General of the Federation alleging misappropriation of huge sums of money by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL). The lawyers called for transparency, accountability and systemic reforms to stem the rising tide of corruption in the nation’s oil sector. FRANCIS IWUCHUKWU reports

Some senior lawyers have linked the high level of corruption in the nation’s oil sector to lack of accountability and persistent opacity. The lawyers spoke at the weekend while baring their minds on a recent report by the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation (OAuGF) which alleges ‘monumental’ corruption at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).

In the recently released report, the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation (OAuGF) indicted the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) for the diversion and misappropriation of public funds, as well as the untimely remittance of revenue to the Federation Account in 2021. This indictment, as detailed in the OAuGF’s report, was made public on November 27, 2024.

The report highlighted instances of unauthorized deductions totalling N82.9 billion from Federation revenue for refinery rehabilitation and irregular deductions amounting to N343 billion from domestic crude sales. Specifically, the report revealed that N343,642,598,726.51 was unilaterally deducted from gross domestic crude sales under the pretext of covering NNPC value shortfalls, strategic stock-holding costs, crude oil and product pipeline losses, as well as pipeline maintenance and management costs.

However, the NNPCL, according to the report, failed to provide a detailed breakdown of these cost components for audit review. Furthermore, the report said the corporation’s management could not justify the reasons for these deductions.

The report also emphasized that while the NNPCL management was expected to remit a net payable sum of N127,075,366,570.65 in May, it only transferred N77 billion, leaving N50 billion unaccounted for. These discrepancies were attributed to weaknesses in the NNPCL’s internal control system.

The OAuGF urged the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, Mele Kyari, to provide justifications for the deductions, remit the outstanding funds to the Federation Account, and present proof of remittance. Failure to comply may result in sanctions for irregular payments and gross misconduct, the report added.

Additionally, the report pointed out that these deductions constitute a violation of the 2009 Financial Regulations. It further revealed that the NNPCL was also indicted for deducting N82.9 billion from crude oil and gas sales (Federation revenue) in 2020 and 2021, purportedly for refinery rehabilitation.

However, this deduction was not supported by evidence of authorization or approvals. The report stated that NNPCL did not provide any response or justification for the infractions raised by the auditor general.

Analysing the issues, the auditor-general stated that a review of NNPC SAP payment records from March to May 2021 showed that N484.73 billion was generated from the sales of 18,966,095 barrels of crude oil, but N343.64 billion was deducted as operational costs. It said the company didn’t provide a breakdown of the costs.

The grim allegations by the Auditor-General suggest a grave violation of the public trust

The report reads: “Audit observed from the review of NNPC SAP payment record for March and May 2021 payments that, “The sum of N484.73 billion was the gross amount generated for sale of domestic crude for the months of March and May 2021.

“The sum of N343.64 billion from the gross amount was unilaterally deducted from the gross domestic crude sales as NNPC Value shortfall, Strategic Stock Holding Cost, Crude Oil and Products Pipeline Losses, as well as the pipelines maintenance and management costs. “The details of each of the cost components deducted were not provided for audit review. Hence, reasons for the deductions could not be justified by the management.

“In the month of May, the net payable which could have been remitted ought to have been N127.075 billion, but only the sum of N77.075 billion was remitted, leaving an unremitted balance of N50 billion to the Federation Account which has remained unaccounted for.

“The above anomalies could be attributed to weaknesses in the internal control system at NNPC, now NNPC Ltd. This is a potential loss of Federation Revenue, diversion of public funds, or misapplication or misappropriation of funds”.

Another issue raised was the deduction of N82.95 billion from the sale of Crude Oil and Gas (Federation Revenue) from the 2020 and 2021 records and for purported refineries rehabilitation without evidence of authorisation and approvals before the deductions were made.

“Audit observed from the review of NNPC payment records for the period 2020 and 2021 that the sum of N82.95 billion was deducted from the sale of Crude Oil and Gas (Federation Revenue) from the 2020 and 2021 records.

“This amount deducted at source for purported refineries rehabilitation was not supported with evidence of authorization and approvals before the deductions were made. “The above anomalies could be attributed to weaknesses in the internal control system at NNPC, now NNPC Ltd,” it noted. Similarly, the auditor-general reported that the national oil firm didn’t report N3.75 billion as a shortfall from the sales of petrol sales. “Audit observed that the sum of N3.75 billion was paid to a company as a shortfall on sales of MT cargo of PMS.

“Paragraphs 2 and 3 of the PPMC internal memo with ref. No. PPMC/ EDSS/BILLING/19.16 dated 9/08/2021 advised marketers to pay naira sales proceeds in advance into the company’s designated accounts, which the company utilised the sum of N3.75 billion to purchase forex through NNPC Group treasury to pay the suppliers, and details of the transaction between the NNPC, PPMC and the company that gave rise to the sum of N3.75 billion which was paid to the company as shortfall on sales of MT cargo of PMS were not availed for audit. “The above anomalies could be attributed to weaknesses in the internal control system at the NNPC”.

Also, the audit observed that the sum of N83.66 billion, being miscellaneous income from the NNPC joint venture operations from the year 2016 to 2020, was sunk into the CBN/NNPC sinking fund account instead of the Federation Account.

“Warehousing of the miscellaneous income of 2016 to 2020 meant for the Federation Account into the CBN/NNPC Sinking Fund Account led the Federation to resort to borrowings,” the report noted.

The report further recommended that the NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer should be requested to furnish reasons for the spendings to the Public Accounts Committees of the National Assembly or face sanctions relating to irregular payment and gross misconduct specified in paragraphs 3106, 3112, 3115, and 3129 of the Financial Regulations 2009.

SERAP fumes

Piqued by the OAuGF’s allegations, a rights group, the SocioEconomic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has urged the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPCL) Limited, Mele Kyari, to “account for and explain the whereabouts of the alleged missing N825 billion and $2.5 billion meant for ‘refinery rehabilitation’ and other oil revenues, as documented in the 2021 annual report of the OAuGF.

In a letter, the rights group tasked Kyari “to identify those suspected to be responsible for the disappeared oil money and hand them over to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)”. The letter reads:

“The grim allegations by the Auditor-General suggest a grave violation of public trust and the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution, national anticorruption laws, and the country’s international obligations.

“The allegations have also undermined economic development of the country, trapped the majority of Nigerians in poverty and deprived them of opportunities. “We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within 7 days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter.

“If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall consider appropriate legal actions to compel the NNPCL to comply with our requests in the public interest. “According to the recently published 2021 audited report by the Auditor General of the Federation (AGF), the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) failed to account for over N825 billion and USD$2.5 billion of public funds meant for ‘refinery rehabilitation’ and repairs, and other oil revenues.

“The Auditor-General fears that ‘the money may be missing.’ He is concerned that this ‘may have resulted in difficulty in funding the 2021 budget.’ He wants ‘the money recovered from the oil companies and remitted to the Federation Account”.

Past allegation of funds misappropriation at NNPCL

A former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, had sometimes last year accused the NNPCL of non-remittance of money into the Federation Account and opacity in its operations.

He also described the national oil company as the most opaque oil organisation in the world. These allegations are not exactly new, but are a rehash of the same accusation he levelled against the NNPC 10 years ago.

Then, Sanusi had accused the NNPC of withholding over $49 billion which he said ought to have been paid into government coffers. But the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), led by former President Goodluck Jonathan, insisted that Sanusi got it all wrong. Responding to the allegations, the NNPC argued that as CBN Governor, Sanusi did not have a proper grasp of how the process of remittance to the treasury worked.

But Sanusi maintained that funds were missing, banding different figures like $10.8 billion and $12 billion, before finally settling for $20 billion. The Emir of Kano’s insistence on missing funds forced the Senate to investigate the allegation and eventually cleared the NNPC of any wrongdoing.

Lawyers speak

Speaking on what could be done to tackle the rot and high level of corruption in the nation’s oil sector, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Solo Akuma, called for intensified efforts by the nation’s anti-corruption agencies to address the pervasive corruption in the oil sector.

While stressing the need for greater scrutiny and enforcement in this critical sector, which he said was plagued by unethical practices and mismanagement, Akuma urged the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to turn their attention to the oil industry.

He emphasized the importance of investigating the lifestyles of workers in the sector and examining procurement processes, contract awards, disbursements and oil transactions. Akuma said: “The criminal enforcement agencies like ICPC and the EFCC have not focused their attention on that sector.

The allegations have trapped many Nigerians in poverty and undermined country’s economic development

“They need to focus on that sector and see how procurements are made, how disbursements are made, how contracts are awarded and how oil deals are transacted. “It is by so doing that they will be able to know when the wrong thing has been done and take it up from there”.

Another SAN, Mba Ukweni, suggested that addressing corruption in the nation’s oil sector requires a deep moral and spiritual reorientation of the society. Ukweni emphasized that efforts to combat corruption must target the root causes, including moral decadence, indiscipline, and a lack of spirituality among the populace.

According to Ukweni, relying on law enforcement agencies is not a viable solution, as these institutions have themselves been plagued by corruption. “The law enforcement agents have proved themselves to be more corrupt than those they investigate,” he stated. He proposed that tackling corruption demands a holistic approach that involves restoring moral values through education and societal reform.

“The Nigerian society should embrace God and become more religious. We need to teach our people moral lessons that bring us closer to God and make us realize that doing wrong things is ultimately not beneficial,” Ukweni added.

Ukweni argued that elevating the moral tone of society could foster accountability and discourage corrupt practices. He highlighted that a spiritually conscious individual is less likely to engage in activities that harm others or the community. Even, Chief Mike Ahamba (SAN), stressed the imperatives of addressing greed and selfishness as primary motivators of corruption.

Ahamba emphasized that the pervasive belief that individual survival depends on personal accumulation of wealth, often at the expense of the collective good, must be challenged. “To tell you the truth, you have to find what motivates them, which is greed and selfishness,” Ahamba said.

He pointed out that many individuals operate with a mindset of self-enrichment, behaving like “local governments” unto themselves, amassing wealth far beyond others in their communities. Ahamba also stressed the cultural issue of wealth worship in the country, which he believes contributes significantly to the problem.

“We have to curtail our worship of wealth before we can tackle these things,” he noted, suggesting that societal values need to shift for meaningful change to occur. On his part, Professor Awa Kalu (SAN) called for transparency and accountability in the sector. Kalu likened the oil sector to a dirty plate that requires cleaning, emphasizing the necessity of honesty in addressing the sector’s challenges.

“The oil and gas sector, number one, needs honesty—the honesty to admit that something is wrong with the sector,” he stated. According to Kalu, much of the current discourse on the sector involves empty rhetoric, rather than actionable solutions. He stressed that the first step is acknowledging the deep-seated issues within the industry.

Kalu also highlighted the overinvolvement of powerful individuals in the sector, which he suggested compromises effective supervision and regulation. “There are too many people involved in that sector, including people who are in power,” he noted. He pointed out that those tasked with monitoring and regulating the sector often have conflicting interests as operators themselves.

In his contribution, a senior lawyer, Timothy Adewale, emphasized the urgent need for transparency and systemic reforms. Adewale criticized the lack of accountability and the persistent opacity within the industry, highlighting that this issue is not new, but has long been a cause of concern. “The first step is accountability,” Adewale stated.

“Opacity should be a thing of the past. Transparency is key. We need to know what we are extracting, how much we are pumping, and how the revenues are being managed,” he added. Adewale pointed out that despite numerous indictments by agencies, including international organizations, little to no action has been taken to address these problems.

“The wealth of the people should serve the people,” he stressed, referencing the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights. “If our oil resources are truly to be used in the best interest of the people, we must start with clear and transparent data on production, sales, and refining.” He called for a detailed breakdown of the nation’s oil operations, suggesting that transparency would allow for effective monitoring and accountability.

