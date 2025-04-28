Curbing Breaches Of FOI Act

Share

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s landmark judgement affirming the applicability of Freedom of Information (FOI) Act across all tiers of government, lawyers have called for immediate compliance by all concerned, describing the verdict as the final word on the matter. AKEEM NAFIU reports

Some senior lawyers have hailed the recent judgement of the Supreme Court which affirmed that the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act is applicable to federal, state and local governments in the country.

The lawyers emphasized the binding nature of the apex court’s verdict, saying any further debate on the enforceability of the FOI Act at the state level is now irrelevant.

They expressed delight that citizens can now demand information from any level of government; whether federal, state or local, and if denied, they have legal backing to enforce their rights in court.

It would be recalled that the Supreme Court had in a landmark judgement on April 11, 2025 declared that the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act is applicable to all tiers of government, including state institutions.

The apex court further held that the National Assembly is constitutionally empowered to legislate on public records and archives, thereby validating the applicability of the FOI Act across all levels of government.

The court’s verdict was at variance with the longstanding resistance by several state governments, which had argued that the FOI Act, being federal legislation, did not apply to them.

This judgement is a watershed moment for the 14-year-old law, which has been poorly implemented by government agencies and ministries especially at the state level.

The judgement stemmed from a case filed on January 6, 2014 by a coalition of civil society organisations against the Edo State Agency for the Control of AIDS (EDOSACA), after a request for information on the state’s HIV/AIDS Programme Development Project (HPDP II) was denied.

The plaintiffs sought detailed records relating to the HIV/AIDS Programme Development Project (HPDP II), including financial expenditures, donor partnerships, contract awards, and grant allocations between 2011 and 2014. Dissatisfied with the action of the state agency, the plaintiffs approached the Federal High Court for a judicial review.

The court ruled in favour of the plaintiffs, but the state government appealed to the Court of Appeal, Benin Division. The High Court’s ruling was overturned by the Court of Appeal in Benin, which maintained that the FOI Act did not apply to states. Not satisfied with the Appeal Court’s verdict, the plaintiffs headed to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has now upturned the Appeal Court’s ruling, affirming that the FOI Act is applicable to all tiers of government in Nigeria.

FOI Act

The first draft of the FOI bill to initiate the fight for access to information in Nigeria was prepared by the Media Rights Agenda (MRA), Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), and Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in 1993. The bill was subsequently passed into law by the National Assembly in 2007. However, former President Olusegun Obasanjo rejected the legislation and withheld his assent to it.

It is disappointing that the implementation of the FOI Act is still being debated

Following Obasanjo’s refusal to assent to the bill, the legislation was rocked by myriad of misconceptions and this led to nationwide mobilisation, campaigns and sensitisation by a wider Freedom of Information Coalition.

The media also played a dominant role in the FOI campaigns with many outfits serialising the content of the bill to further sensitize the public to the fact that it will strengthen democracy and enhance good governance.

It took another four years of advocacy and mobilisation by the media and civil society organizations before the bill was finally signed into law by former President Goodluck Jonathan on 28th May, 2011.

The former president’s action made Nigeria the second country after Liberia to have an FOI Law. Sections 1 and 2 of the FOI Act gives everyone the right to request information, whether or not contained in any written form which is in the custody or possession of any public official, agency or institution howsoever described.

The person requesting the information does not need to show any specific interest in the information or justify the reasons for making the request. With the FOI Act, citizens were permitted to request for any recorded information held by a public authority.

This piece of information isn’t restricted to information that is in written form, but also those that do not exist in print, but can be produced from a machine by regulation. However, Sections 11 to 19 (excluding Section 13) provided for exemptions.

These exemptions include; International Affairs and Defence, Law Enforcement and Investigation, Personal Information, Professional and Others, as well as Course or Research materials Public institutions are under obligation to make the desired information available within 7 days of receiving such request. Failure to give access to the information requested for, within the time limit provided by the Act is deemed as a refusal of access.

In the case of a denial, Section 20 of the FOI Act provides for judicial review as a form of remedy. Essentially, anyone who has been denied access to any information, or a part thereof, may apply to the court for a review of the matter within 30 days after the public institution denies or is deemed to have denied the request.

For prompt and expeditious disposal of the case, the application for judicial review are expected to be heard summarily. If the court finds that the request should not have been denied, the defaulting officer or institution commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N500, 000. Furthermore, the court will also order that the information be released as per the request.

Besides, it is also a criminal offence punishable on conviction by the court with a minimum of 1 year imprisonment for any officer or head of any government or public institution to which the Act applies to willfully destroy any records kept in his custody or attempt to doctor or otherwise alter same before releasing the information.

FG’s intervention

In a move to ensure better compliance with the FOI Act, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HCoF), Esther Walson-Jack, has assigned FOI requests to legal units in federal agencies.

The HCoF has consequently directed that all Freedom of Information (FOI) Act-related matters in federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) should henceforth be handled by their respective legal units.

The directive was conveyed in a circular dated 17th April, 2025 and signed by the Permanent Secretary, Service Policies and Strategies Office, Deborah Odoh, on behalf of the HCoF.

The circular was addressed to key government officials, including the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, Ministers and Heads of Federal agencies.

The circular reads: “In line with Government’s strategic objectives and to enhance legal compliance with the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation has approved the relocation of the Freedom of Information (FOI) Unit to function as a Desk under the supervision of the Legal Units of Ministries, ExtraMinisterial Departments, and Agencies, with immediate effect.

“Consequently, all FOI-related activities, processes, and documentation are henceforth to be coordinated by the respective Legal Units. Please ensure strict compliance with the contents of this circular”.

Lawyers speak

A cross-section of senior lawyers have applauded the recent judgement of the Supreme Court affirming the applicability of Freedom of Information (FOI) Act to all tiers of government.

The lawyers while speaking on the issue at the weekend called for immediate compliance with the apex court’s verdict by all concerned. They also called for appropriate sanction for any violation of the FOI Act.

In his comments, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr. Abiodun Layonu, emphasised the binding nature of the Supreme Court’s decision, stating that any further debate on the enforceability of the FOI Act at the state level is now irrelevant.

“The Supreme Court has spoken. Even if you think the judgement is absurd, until it is reversed, it is the law. “The only recourse left is to go back to the National Assembly and push for a legislative amendment, but until then, the judgement stands,” Layonu declared.

According to Layonu, the implications of the ruling are straightforward; citizens can now demand information from any level of government, federal, state, or local, and if denied, they have legal backing to enforce their rights in court. “No state government can now hide behind the excuse of not having domesticated the FOI Act.

“It applies throughout the federation. If any official refuses to comply, they could be held in contempt of court,” he added, underscoring that immunity provisions apply only to governors and their deputies.

Chief Solo Akuma (SAN), another legal luminary, provided a legislative lens to the conversation. While admitting he had not read the judgement in full, he explained the underlying constitutional principles that determine whether a federal law can apply to states.

“If the FOI Act is based on an item in the Exclusive Legislative List, then the National Assembly has the power to legislate for the entire federation. ”But if it’s on the Concurrent List, then states can also legislate, and in cases where there is a conflict, the federal law prevails — especially where a state has not enacted a similar law, he said”.

He compared the situation to the Administration of Criminal Justice Act and the Child Rights Act — both federal laws that were later adopted by individual states. “If the FOI Act is like those laws, states that have not yet domesticated it should move quickly to do so, not oppose it,” Akuma concluded.

In his submissions, Afolabi Olatunde (SAN) echoed Layonu and Akuma’s views, stressing the constitutional supremacy of the Supreme Court’s pronouncements. Quoting Section 287(1) of the 1999 Constitution, he reminded public officials that judgements of the Supreme Court are binding on all persons and authorities in Nigeria. “Irrespective of prior perceptions or political interpretations, once the apex court has decided, that’s the law.

The constitution is supreme. “It is now incumbent on all states to comply without delay. No one is above the law,” Olatunde said. He also noted that the FOI Act was duly passed by the National Assembly and, with the Supreme Court’s judgement, now has full nationwide applicability.

Perhaps the most passionate of the voices was that of Timothy Adewale, a public interest lawyer and vocal advocate for good governance. Describing himself as a “progressive,” Adewale expressed disappointment that the implementation of the FOI Act is still being debated.

“I find it shocking that there’s still resistance to the FOI Act. All over the world, freedom of information is seen as a hallmark of democracy and development.

“How can we fight corruption if citizens can’t access information freely?” he said. Adewale pointed out that Nigeria is a signatory to various international conventions, including the UN Convention Against Corruption and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, which reinforce the right to information.

Any official or government that obstructs access to information is undermining the rule of law

“Access to information is a modern democratic right — a 21stcentury right. You can’t claim to be running a government for the people and then block them from asking questions about how public resources are used,” he argued. In Adewale’s view, any state that wants to be seen as progressive should quickly domesticate the FOI Act and support its implementation.

He cited examples of states like Lagos that have already done so and urged others to follow suit. “Transparency is not optional; it is fundamental to democracy.

Any official or government that obstructs access to information is undermining the rule of law, This is a victory for democracy,” Adewale concluded. “It’s time to expand the frontiers of accountability in Nigeria. The people must know, and now, they finally can,” he added.

In his submissions, a senior lawyer, Abiodun Olugbemide, noted that the Freedom of Information Act was passed into law, in 2011, under the leadership of former President Goodluck Jonathan, for easy access to information from public offices, agencies and institutions.

“These institutions are also legally obliged to respond within a week, and the refusal to oblige such request, according to the Act, must come with an explanation, as to why all or a part of the request could not be released.

“Unfortunately, since 2011 till date, several institutions, including States, are ignoring the Act. One tends to wonder why the refusal, as the FOI Act is solely to entrench transparency and accountability in public sector. “Access to information is so fundamental, and it is core in a democratic setting.

FOI Act is not a tool for witch-hunting, but rather, an equipment to showcase the performance of the government with necessary information, so as to keep the concerned citizens informed”, Olugbemide said.

Speaking further, the lawyer said: “There are three types of responses to FOI. Namely; (1) The Proactive Disclosure– These are the organizations that readily and willingly upload necessary information on their website, without waiting for citizens to make requests.

This set is so few. (2) The Waiters–These are the ones that will not readily upload any information, but upon requests, make every information known to the party requesting. (3) Non-compliant–These are the ones that will neither proactively nor upon requests, make anything known to the public, or to whosoever is making the request.

“Now, having seen that it is possible for an organization to violate the express provision of the Act, Section 25(1) of the FOI provides that where a public institution denies an application for information, or a part thereof, on the basis of the provision of this Act, the court shall order the public institution to disclose the information,or the part thereof to the applicant.

‘”In as much as the Supreme Court, in the recent judgement, has ruled that Nigeria’s Freedom of Information Act applies to all tiers of government, including state institutions, every contradictory stance from aggrieved quarters, should end.

“Section 1(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, provides: This Constitution is supreme, and its provision shall have binding force on the authorities and persons, throughout the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

Speaking on the issue, a senior lawyer, Bright Enado, suggested that in order to enforce the Supreme Court’s judgement, the Attorney-General of the Federation should issue a compliance directive to all Attorneys-General in the 36 states, drawing attention to the binding nature of the Supreme Court’s decision. Enado said: “Any state government that fails to comply should face legal action for contempt of court.

“The National Assembly and the Federal Executive Council should jointly review existing administrative procedures and amend them where necessary to enforce compliance at all levels.

“On the part of the judiciary, it must demonstrate zero tolerance for non-compliance. Courts should speedily entertain FOI-related cases and penalize institutions that deny lawful requests without justification.

Precedents must be set to deter violations. Judiciary should periodically review state compliance through reports submitted by civil society organizations”.

Speaking in the same vein, a senior lawyer, Onesimus Ruya, submitted that; “there should be mass sensitization campaigns and structured training programmes for civil servants across all tiers of government.

“There should be collaboration between the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), National Orientation Agency (NOA), and media houses to promote awareness. “CSOs and legal practitioners must take proactive steps by filing test cases against defaulting state institutions.

Strategic litigation will reinforce the authority of the Supreme Court’s judgement. “Both federal and state legislatures must use their oversight powers to summon erring MDAs and impose sanctions for noncompliance. The FOI Act should be tied to budget approvals and performance appraisals”.

