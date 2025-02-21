CUPP To FG: Declare Abiola Posthumously As Ex-Nigeria President

Share

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) yesterday demanded the immediate declaration of late Chief Moshood Abiola posthumously as the former president of the country since he won the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential poll.

CUPP’s National Secretary, Chief Peter Ameh, while reacting to the validation of Abiola’s victory by former Military President Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, called on President Bola Tinubu to do the needful on the issue.

The group blamed the annulment of the presidential poll which led to a total breakdown of law and order at the time for the reverses being suffered by the country till date. Ameh said the unfortunate event, orchestrated by Babangida had had far-reaching consequences, perpetuating electoral theft and undermining the country’s democratic growth.

The CUPP scribe noted that the validation of Abiola’s victory at the launch of his autobiography in Abuja yesterday should serve as a reminder of the importance of upholding democratic principles and the rule of law.

He said: “The consequences of this annulment have been profound. Nigeria’s development and growth have been hindered by the persistence of electoral theft and undemocratic interference. “The country’s democratic institutions have been weakened, and the people’s trust in the electoral process has been eroded.

“In light of these circumstances, it is imperative that we recognize Abiola’s rightful place in Nigeria’s history. Declaring him posthumously as the former President of Nigeria would be a significant step towards healing the wounds of the past and promoting national reconciliation.

