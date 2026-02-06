New Telegraph

February 6, 2026
CUPP Tackles Senate Over E-Transmission Of Election Results

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) yesterday warned the Senate against jettisoning the mandatory electronic transmission of election results.

In a statement by National Secretary Peter Ameh, the group said the voting system in the country will suffer more manipulations and erode public confidence if electronic transmission of elections results is abandoned.

It said: “Until mandatory electronic transmission and other transparencyenhancing provisions are enshrined, such legislative passages will remain empty gestures, offering no real protection for the people’s will.”

The group added: “The Senate’s passage of the Electoral Act, 2022 (Repeal and Enactment) Bill, 2026—with amendments that largely retain the status quo—amounts to nothing more than a routine ritual devoid of substance.

