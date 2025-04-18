Share

Amidst raging crisis in the power sector, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has called for immediate reversal of the privatisation of power assets, describing the exercise as a disaster that plunged households into darkness and economic despair.

The CUPP, which alleged massive corruption in the sector also demanded a forensic audit of all privatised entities to expose the scale of financial mismanagement or otherwise in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

National Secretary of CUPP, Chief Peter Ameh, who issued a statement on the matter yesterday, noted that the power privatisation has failed to meet expectations of Nigerians, and the Federal Government must hold companies in the privatisation game accountable for any shady deals.

According to the statement: “The Nigerian populace is reeling from the catastrophic fallout of a deeply flawed and hastily executed privatisation process that handed the nation’s vital power sector to inexperienced and ill-equipped companies.

“This egregious misVice President Kashim Shettima (right), in a tete a tete with the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr Dayo Mobereola, during the PEBEC Retreat for heads of MDAs in Abuja… yesterday Lagos, Consulate of Brazil unveil plans for Fanti Carnival on Easter Monday step, masquerading as reform, has entrenched inefficiency, waste, and systemic criminality, plunging households into unrelenting darkness, economic hardship, and despair while forcing them to bear the crushing weight of skyrocketing electricity tariffs.

“In 2009, the National Electric Power Authority (NEPA), later Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), generated 3,800MW of electricity under a single Managing Director/CEO.

Today, post-privatisation, the sector – splintered into 25 entities, including TCN, AEDC, EKEDC, PHED – CO, NERC, and others – produces a mere 5,400MW.

These entities are overseen by no fewer than 25 MD/CEOs and over 100 executive directors, all siphoning exorbitant salaries from the scant revenue of this marginal output. This is nothing less than a brazen looting of national resources.”

Share