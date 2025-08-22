CUPP Rejects Pay Rise For Tinubu, Govs, Others

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) yesterday condemned the Federal Government’s move to increase the salaries of the President, Vice President, governors and other top public officeholders.

In a statement, the opposition parties asked the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to reconsider the proposal and prioritize the welfare of Nigerians who have been neglected. In a statement, by National Secretary Peter Ameh, the CUPP said the proposal was unjustifiable considering the harsh economic realities facing the country.

It said: “This move is causing widespread anger and criticism by well-meaning Nigerians, and we share the concerns of many Nigerians who question the necessity and timing of this proposal.

“The RMAFC’s reckless haste in prioritizing the greedy appetites of public officials over the desperate needs of the masses is a scandalous misstep that must be condemned in the strongest terms. “This is not governance—it’s a shameless grab for more at the expense of Nigeria’s struggling majority.

“The proposed 114 per cent salary increase for political officeholders is not only unjustifiable but also tone-deaf, considering the economic realities facing our country. “We believe that political office is a service to the nation, not a means to accumulate wealth.

“The lack of transparency regarding the current earnings of these officials, including substantial allowances and perks, is fuelling public scepticism and mistrust, Nigerians demand transparency since these earnings are funded by public resources.