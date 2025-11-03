CUPP Lauds Tinubu’s Road Projects, Calls For Consistency

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has commended President Bola Tinubu’s administration for its impressive road infrastructure projects across the country.

Its National Spokesperson, Mark Adebayo, said this in a statement in Abuja, after an inspection of the Abuja-Lokoja-Benin Road, among others on Saturday. Adebayo said the coalition rated the current administration “very good” in the area of road infrastructure.

He said the opposition parties came to the conclusion after a painstaking assessment of work done in various sectors of the Nigerian economy in the last two years. According to him, members of the steering committee of the CUPP were on the independent inspection mission.

He said their intention was to go by themselves to assess the situation across key zones, so as to be able to counter the Federal Government’s propaganda in that sector.

He added: “They, however, affirmed that what they met on ground was so impressive that there was no way anyone who had the interest of the country at heart would play politics with such positive findings.”

He named those who were on the inspection tour to include Mr Emeka Igwe, a member of the Steering Committee of CUPP; Mrs Grace Ishaku, Steering Committee member and Dr Abayomi Runsewe, Steering Committee Member. “Also in the team were Amb Abbah Lewis, Steering Committee member, and National Spokesperson, Adebayo, among others.