CUPP Demands Sowore’s Release, Wants Probe Of Rapid Promotions In Police

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) yesterday condemned Omoyele Sowore’s arrest by the police, describing it as “a blatant abuse of power”.

In a statement by National Secretary, Peter Ameh, the group said the activist’s arrest not only flouts constitutional provisions on free expression but also “reflects a disturbing misuse of police power”.

The CUPP, therefore, demanded his immediate release from detention.

It said: “We strongly condemn the arrest of Omoyele Sowore by the police, an act that flouts Section 39 of the Nigerian Constitution, which guarantees the fundamental right to freedom of expression, including the freedom to hold opinions and share ideas without interference.

“This arrest is not only unjust but also a disturbing misuse of police power, turning an institution meant to protect Nigerians into a tool for oppression and personal vendettas.

“This arrest is a blatant abuse of power and an affront to the principles of justice and accountability enshrined in the Constitution.

“The police owe Nigerians a clear explanation for Sowore’s arrest.

“Denying him his right to bail is indefensible and further exposes the misuse of authority to silence dissent.

“We demand his immediate and unconditional release, and if the Inspector-General of Police believes there is a case to answer, Sowore should be arraigned without delay.”

The opposition parties also raised concerns over rapid promotions in the police hierarchy, demanding transparency.

They said: “The rapid promotion of an individual to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police in just 10 years raises questions about favoritism and systemic flaws.

“A public inquiry is needed to ensure fairness in the promotion process.”

The group urged the public to speak out against the intimidation of citizens and called on the police to uphold the rule of law.

It said: “Using the police to intimidate and oppress citizens must be condemned by all wellmeaning Nigerians.

“Accountability is a collective responsibility, and we must stand against any actions that undermine the right to free expression.

“The police must cease being an instrument of oppression and uphold the rule of law.”