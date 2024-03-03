CUPP Blasts Tinubu Over Intimidation, Harassment Of Organized Labour

The Coalition for United Political Parties (CUPP) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to stop the use of intimidating tactics to silence the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and other Nigerians from demanding good governance.

The CUPP advised Tinubu to instead, commence the immediate fulfilment of the agreements the Federal Government entered into with the NLC to alleviate the suffering of Nigerian workers as the citizens wade through the draconian policies of the current administration.

National Secretary of CUPP, Chief Peter Ameh, made the remarks while reacting to the position of Tinubu over the recent peaceful protest organised by the leadership of the labour union over the current hardship occasioned by the removal of the fuel subsidy and other policies of the administration. CUPP said Tinubu was not fair to Nigerians given their current plight and suffering, especially the workers and other vulnerable people.

The coalition wondered why Tinubu, an ex-governor of Lagos State, who was op- position leader under ACN and APC and enjoyed unfettered access to all the rights which accrued to all Nigerians under the Nigerian Constitution, including the right to form and hold lawful assembly by the government in power before 2015 is now turning around to harass and intimidate the Nigeria Labour Congress.

The statement read in parts: “The Coalition for United Political Parties is concerned by the utterances made by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu at the commissioning of the Red Line Railway Project in Lagos on the 29 day of February 2024 wherein he lashed out at the Nigerian Labour Congress and its leadership for daring to call on Nigerian workers, who have been passing through the valley of the shadow of death.

“They have been reduced to mere walking and hopeless skeletons as a result of hunger and other various forms of hardships occasioned by the adverse policies of the government, such as the removal of whatever that was left of the fuel subsidy as at May 29, 2023, floating of the naira which has reduced the value closer to that of Zimbabwean dollar.

“The ever-increasing prices of foodstuffs that have rendered the minimum wage of a worker almost useless that its purchasing power can only buy less than half a bag of locally produced rice, high cost of transportation, insecurity arising from both unemployment and frustration, etc, to protest against the inhuman condition they have found themselves.

“Nigerians have never had it so bad, and the circumstances that led to the Arab Spring were not this bad. “Feeding, which is almost a given has suddenly become an abstract concept to many Nigerian homes, and President Tinubu expects the labour movement which represents the majority of the downtrodden and underprivileged in our country to keep quiet and look the other way while those at the helm of affairs are living larger than life as if all was well.

“We remember how unrelenting President Tinubu as both ACN and APC leader was pillorying the then PDP-led government with his unceasing criticisms of their policies, which were more humane and in no- where asphyxiating as the immediate past and present APC administrations.

“Nigerians are beginning to reminisce what was shouted from rooftops and condemned by the then former Governor Tinubu and APC as clueless to be the golden years of Nigerian democracy and economy.

“Opposition parties and Nigerian Labour Congress were allowed to flourish without let or hindrance. The economy was booming and Nigeria was then rated as the biggest and fastest growing economy in Africa. “Foodstuffs were readily available and affordable to average and struggling Nigerian households.

Naira was under two hundred naira to the dollar at both the official and unofficial markets, and to cap it all, rights to form assembly and protest were unfettered and guaranteed.

“When in 2012, the then President Jonathan attempted to do away with fuel subsidy, which the APC under President Buhari’s government was rechristened under-recovery, was it, not President Tinubu and the other than opposition stalwarts that shut down Nigeria, rebuking then President Jonathan for wanting to commit what then former Governor Tinubu called a “breach of social contract with Nigerians? “CUPP finds it disturbing that an opposition leader, who was allowed unfettered access to all the rights that accrued to all Nigerians under the Nigerian Constitution, and because of being humans, including the right to form and hold lawful Assembly by the government in power before 2015 is now being curtailed with the Nigerian Labour Congress being harassed and intimidated for calling out the government to see through the agreements it entered into with the Labour Movement on behalf of innocent and hardworking Nigerians, who are at the receiving end of its policies that were not well thought out before their commencement and execution.”